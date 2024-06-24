Editorial

‘F**king Incredible’: LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm Goes Off After His Backswing Gets Disrupted By A Drone

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 19: Jon Rahm of Spain tees off on the 14th hole during Day Four of the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 19, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Jon Rahm went off!

LIV Golf superstar Jon Rahm made it very clear that he’s not a fan of drones being used during the league’s events, flat-out letting everyone know right on Sunday’s broadcast of the Nashville tournament.

At the time, Rahm was two shots within the No. 1 spot of the LIV Golf Nashville leaderboard, and after he made his swing, he was heard on a hot mic cussing up a storm about drones being used while he was taking his shot. And to make things worse, this happened in the final round of the event. (RELATED: What A Legend: Bryson DeChambeau Spotted Hanging Out In Nashville With His US Open Trophy)

Rahm’s tee shot ended up double-crossing into the water hazard that was on the hole’s left side following the golf ball not fading left to right like he wanted.

After taking a look at his shot and trying to get an idea of where the ball was going to go, Rahm instantly flipped his head around and looked up to see a drone that was flying around the tee box. And though you couldn’t see it on the actual broadcast, it had Rahm absolutely livid … or should we spell it, LIVid. (LMAO)

“Every tournament,” shouted Rahm. “It’s f**king incredible. Right in my backswing, these f**king drones every time.”

WATCH:

Can’t say I blame him, but at the same time, I’m not willing to get rid of LIV‘s “golf but louder” element … it’s way too glorious.