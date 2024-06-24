‘F**king Incredible’: LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm Goes Off After His Backswing Gets Disrupted By A Drone

Jon Rahm went off!

LIV Golf superstar Jon Rahm made it very clear that he’s not a fan of drones being used during the league’s events, flat-out letting everyone know right on Sunday’s broadcast of the Nashville tournament.

At the time, Rahm was two shots within the No. 1 spot of the LIV Golf Nashville leaderboard, and after he made his swing, he was heard on a hot mic cussing up a storm about drones being used while he was taking his shot. And to make things worse, this happened in the final round of the event. (RELATED: What A Legend: Bryson DeChambeau Spotted Hanging Out In Nashville With His US Open Trophy)

Rahm’s tee shot ended up double-crossing into the water hazard that was on the hole’s left side following the golf ball not fading left to right like he wanted.

After taking a look at his shot and trying to get an idea of where the ball was going to go, Rahm instantly flipped his head around and looked up to see a drone that was flying around the tee box. And though you couldn’t see it on the actual broadcast, it had Rahm absolutely livid … or should we spell it, LIVid. (LMAO)

“Every tournament,” shouted Rahm. “It’s f**king incredible. Right in my backswing, these f**king drones every time.”

WATCH:

Jon Rahm is NOT happy with the drones at LIV Golf Nashville: “Every tournament. It’s fucking incredible. Right on my backswing. These fucking drones every time.” He was within 2 but just double crossed it into the drink! pic.twitter.com/beymUmZbuw — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) June 23, 2024

Can’t say I blame him, but at the same time, I’m not willing to get rid of LIV‘s “golf but louder” element … it’s way too glorious.