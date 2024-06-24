Famous Rapper Puts On Free Concert In Market Hall After Show Gets Canceled

Ludacris put on a free concert at Milwaukee’s 3rd Street Market Hall Saturday after his show at the Tacos and Tequila Festival was canceled due to inclement weather.

The “My Chick Bad” singer was accompanied by local Milwaukee hip-hop star SteveDaStoner, according to WISN12.

“Y’all know what it is, free concert, free concert. Let’s go,” the rapper can be heard saying in a video posted to Twitter as he enters the market hall.

Both Ludacris and SteveDaStoner entered the hall with microphones and large speakers strapped around their shoulders. The two began performing a clean version of Ludacris’ hit song “Move Bitch” as a crowd gathered around them, singing along.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Grammy Award winning artist Ludacris’ concert was canceled in Milwaukee due to bad weather so he improvised and put on a free concert for his fans at the 3rd Street Market Hall. pic.twitter.com/PMYE7nhGd9 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 24, 2024

The Grammy award-winning artist reportedly briefly took the stage of the Tacos and Tequila Festival before it was canceled due to severe weather, according to WISN12. A severe thunderstorm warning remained in effect in Milwaukee Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

“As much as it pained us to receive the news, we had to shut down due to extreme weather conditions and [lightning]. Safety is ALWAYS the first priority,” the Tacos and Tequila Festival wrote on Facebook.

The venue was forced to evacuate the area, the organization said on Facebook. (RELATED: Ludacris Puts On An Outright Glorious (And Terrifying) Performance During Atlanta Falcons Game).

Milwaukee rapper SteveDaStoner is reportedly known for performing inside of local businesses, according to Milwaukee Record. The rapper will walk around stores such as Walmart, Chuck E. Cheese and Culver’s, performing his hit song “R.W.S.” with a JBL speaker strapped to his shoulder.

SteveDaStoner even performed a free concert at Walgreens, posting the video to TikTok, amassing over four million views.