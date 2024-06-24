Editorial

Major League Soccer Brings In Record Attendance Thanks To Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - MAY 18: Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF (1) walks into the stadium before the start of a MLS League game against D.C.United (0) at the Chase Stadium on May 18th, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
The Lionel effect — with a twist of South Florida.

Major League Soccer (MLS) announced Monday that they are currently on pace to accomplish record attendance figures in the 2024 campaign.

Around the halfway mark of the regular season, MLS is tallying an average of 23,246 spectators per contest, which is a 7% increase from this point in 2023. Then, Major League Soccer had an average of 21,734.

The current record average for attendance throughout an entire campaign is 22,111. (RELATED: US Soccer Gets Copa América Off To A Good Start With 2-0 Win Over Bolivia. Can They Win It All?)

If the league continues the pace they’re on for the rest of the season, their average attendance will see an increase of 5.1%.

And the main culprit for this?

None other than Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF — soccer’s Beatles.

Out of all of the clubs that have seen double digit attendance increases (not including Inter Miami) — Orlando City, LA Galaxy, New York Red Bulls, Chicago Fire, New England Revolution, Sporting Kansas City, Vancouver Whitecaps and CF Montréal — six of them have played hosts to Messi & Co.

And for those who need video evidence:

Just big things poppin’ courtesy of South Florida, per usual.