Entertainment

MTV Abruptly Nukes Site, Erases More Than 20 Years Worth Of Content

2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Mariane Angela Entertainment And News Reporter
Font Size:

MTV News abruptly shut down its website Monday, along with two decades worth of content.

MTV removed more than two decades worth of content from its MTV News website. Similarly, its sister site, CMT.com, which covered country music, has also seen its content archives taken offline, according to Variety. Both actions are part of broader cutbacks by their parent company, Paramount Global, which shuttered MTV News in 2023 amid financial challenges.

Users who try to visit mtvnews.com or mtv.com/news now will be redirected to MTV’s main site, signaling the closure of a chapter in digital music journalism that began in 1996. The site hosted thousands of articles and interviews, especially with its “Mixtape Monday” column, Variety reported. This feature was crucial throughout the 2000s and 2010s, providing detailed coverage of hip-hop culture and spotlighting new artists and producers.

The decision to pull down these archives has not only erased a significant portion of digital music history but also elicited strong reactions from former staffers and the journalistic community. Patrick Hosken, a former music editor at MTV News, shared his dismay on Twitter, mourning the loss of eight years of his work and contributions.

Similarly, Crystal Bell, currently a culture editor at Mashable and previously with MTV News, emphasized the significance of losing vital music history. (RELATED: MTV Awards Canceled Due To War In Israel)

 

Brian Hiatt, a senior writer at Rolling Stone, also criticized the move.

As of now, MTV has not responded to requests for comment regarding the decision to remove these archives, according to Variety.