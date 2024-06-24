Editorial

Mets’ Edwin Díaz Suspended 10 Games, Fined After Getting Busted Using Foreign Substance

BLOG
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Edwin Diaz #36 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout during the top of the seventh inning during the game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on June 11, 2024 in the Queens Borough of New York City. (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Ahh … the Amazin’ Mets! (LMAO)

Edwin Diaz, the closing pitcher for the New York Mets, has been hit with a 10-game suspension and an undisclosed fine by MLB after he violated their foreign substance policy, according to an announcement Monday from the league. (RELATED: Rangers’ Max Scherzer Quietly Makes History, Now Tied With Greg Maddux For The 11th Most Strikeouts In MLB History)

Issued by Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president of on-field operations, the suspension will start Tuesday when the Mets will be hosting the New York Yankees at Citi Field. However, he could appeal the decision from the league. If he does, which would be to MLB special assistant John McHale Jr., his suspension would be delayed until the disciplinary process is finalized.

Prior to taking the mound in the ninth inning of New York’s 5-2 win against the Chicago Cubs on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball,” Diaz was booted from the contest by crew chief Vic Carapazza following his finding of a sticky foreign substance on the hand of Diaz.

Here’s how that whole scene went down if you missed it:

That’s New York Mets baseball, baby!