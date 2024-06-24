Mets’ Edwin Díaz Suspended 10 Games, Fined After Getting Busted Using Foreign Substance

Ahh … the Amazin’ Mets! (LMAO)

Edwin Diaz, the closing pitcher for the New York Mets, has been hit with a 10-game suspension and an undisclosed fine by MLB after he violated their foreign substance policy, according to an announcement Monday from the league. (RELATED: Rangers’ Max Scherzer Quietly Makes History, Now Tied With Greg Maddux For The 11th Most Strikeouts In MLB History)

Issued by Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president of on-field operations, the suspension will start Tuesday when the Mets will be hosting the New York Yankees at Citi Field. However, he could appeal the decision from the league. If he does, which would be to MLB special assistant John McHale Jr., his suspension would be delayed until the disciplinary process is finalized.

Prior to taking the mound in the ninth inning of New York’s 5-2 win against the Chicago Cubs on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball,” Diaz was booted from the contest by crew chief Vic Carapazza following his finding of a sticky foreign substance on the hand of Diaz.

MLB has officially suspended Edwin Díaz following his ejection last night pic.twitter.com/e62VBS6HWn — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 24, 2024

Here’s how that whole scene went down if you missed it:

Edwin Diaz ejected before throwing a single pitch 👀pic.twitter.com/Gw6ZSYaoPk — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) June 24, 2024

Edwin Diaz was ejected for a foreign substance as soon as he entered the game for the save pic.twitter.com/RmlGtgqVT4 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 24, 2024

Two huge strikeouts to ice the game from Drew Smith and Jake Diekman, filling in for Edwin Díaz (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/XRkY58Nu27 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 24, 2024

Edwin Díaz on his ejection: pic.twitter.com/9RH3py8sk6 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 24, 2024

That’s New York Mets baseball, baby!