Mets’ Edwin Diaz Ejected From Game Before He Even Gets Started After Being Caught With ‘Excessive’ Sticky Substance

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Edwin Diaz #39 of the New York Mets reacts as he heads to the dugout in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on June 13, 2024 in Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
The Mets’ dysfunctional ways continue …

Edwin Diaz, the closing pitcher of the New York Mets, was caught cheating and booted from the Sunday night contest taking on the Chicago Cubs. While getting his hand checked, Diaz was busted by an umpire having an “excessive” sticky substance on his hand, leading him to being ejected — before he even started. (RELATED: Orioles’ Adley Rutschman Left Bloodied After Smashing His Face Into The Dirt)

You read that correctly. Diaz was sent back to the locker room before making a single pitch, and the lack of Diaz showed for the Mets too. Fortunately for them, they had a nice 5-2 victory over the Cubs, however they had a tough time closing things out.

ESPN, who was broadcasting the game via their “Sunday Night Baseball” program, showed Diaz’s right hand up-close and you can clearly see gray scuff marks. Before Diaz could kick off the ninth inning, he was quickly caught and disciplined.

Here’s what Diaz had to say about the scene after the game:

Drama in Queens, per usual.