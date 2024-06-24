Mets’ Edwin Diaz Ejected From Game Before He Even Gets Started After Being Caught With ‘Excessive’ Sticky Substance

The Mets’ dysfunctional ways continue …

Edwin Diaz, the closing pitcher of the New York Mets, was caught cheating and booted from the Sunday night contest taking on the Chicago Cubs. While getting his hand checked, Diaz was busted by an umpire having an “excessive” sticky substance on his hand, leading him to being ejected — before he even started. (RELATED: Orioles’ Adley Rutschman Left Bloodied After Smashing His Face Into The Dirt)

You read that correctly. Diaz was sent back to the locker room before making a single pitch, and the lack of Diaz showed for the Mets too. Fortunately for them, they had a nice 5-2 victory over the Cubs, however they had a tough time closing things out.

ESPN, who was broadcasting the game via their “Sunday Night Baseball” program, showed Diaz’s right hand up-close and you can clearly see gray scuff marks. Before Diaz could kick off the ninth inning, he was quickly caught and disciplined.

Edwin Diaz ejected before throwing a single pitch 👀pic.twitter.com/Gw6ZSYaoPk — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) June 24, 2024

Edwin Diaz was ejected for a foreign substance as soon as he entered the game for the save pic.twitter.com/RmlGtgqVT4 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 24, 2024

Two huge strikeouts to ice the game from Drew Smith and Jake Diekman, filling in for Edwin Díaz (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/XRkY58Nu27 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 24, 2024

Here’s what Diaz had to say about the scene after the game:

Edwin Díaz on his ejection: pic.twitter.com/9RH3py8sk6 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 24, 2024

Drama in Queens, per usual.