The Trailer For ‘Nosferatu’ Just Dropped And It’s Absolutely Electric

The trailer for “Nosferatu” just dropped and the teaser clip was an intensely electric, sinister taste of what’s to come in the full feature film.

The dark vibes promise a horror masterpiece and seeks to deliver the haunting energy we all hope to see from a vampire movie. The flickering scenes in the trailer are enough to raise the hair on the back of your neck.

The film is a remake of F.W. Murnau’s silent film of the same name produced in 1922, according to ScreenRant. It tells the tale of the iconic Count Orlok, a character based on Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” with Bill Skarsgard stepping into the leading role. William Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson and Simon McBurney also star in the must-see flick.

“Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake,” according to the official description released by Focus Features.

The best thing about the trailer is that it gives audiences enough to get them hooked and wanting more, without actually revealing Nosferatu’s face. There’s an element of haunting mystery that exists even in the trailer itself, which tells me this well-woven tale is going to be delivered with all the twists and turns we’d hope from a movie of this genre.

Skarsgard worked with an opera singer to master the art of lowering his voice for the role, according to a recent interview with Esquire.

“It was like conjuring pure evil,” he told Esquire.

“It took a while for me to shake off the demon that had been conjured inside of me,” he reportedly said.

Director Robert Eggers assured audiences that the thriller is going to deliver all the scares they can hope for in an interview with Empire in October. (RELATED: Teaser Trailer For ‘The Crow’ Promises Violent, Edge-Of-Your-Seat Experience)

“There hasn’t been an old-school gothic movie that’s actually scary in a while. And I think that the majority of audiences will find this one to be the case,” he told the outlet.

“Nosferatu” is slated for release in December 2024.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect that the upcoming film is a remake of a silent film of the same name. This silent film was based on Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.”