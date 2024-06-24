‘Not Going Down Like That’: Sheng Thao Decries FBI Raid, Alleges Discrimination Based On Economic Status

Democratic Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao faced the public for the first time Monday since the FBI raided her home last Thursday.

Thao denied any wrongdoing and suggested that the federal investigation may have targeted her due to her background rather than any criminal activity, according to the New York Post. The raid, part of an operation that involved the IRS and U.S. Postal Service, took place early Thursday morning at Thao’s residence in the Lincoln Highlands neighborhood of Oakland.

Mayor Thao, who is currently grappling with a potential recall due to increasing crime rates and the departure of the Oakland A’s sports team, expressed her frustrations during a press statement Monday.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao who had her home raided by the FBI last week claims she’s done nothing wrong and blames “radical right-wing forces” pic.twitter.com/gOBbOhkqYg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2024

“I want to be crystal clear: I have done nothing wrong,” Thao said, New York Post reported. “I can tell you with confidence that this investigation is not about me.”

She claimed that the investigation was not focused on her actions specifically, implying that her socio-economic status and lack of elite educational background might have influenced her being targeted. (RELATED: FBI Raid On Media Consultant’s Home Linked To Probe Into Tucker Carlson Leaks: REPORT)

“This wouldn’t have gone down the way it did if I was rich, if I had gone to elite private schools or if I had come from money,” she said, the outlet reported. “I know that for sure because former elected officials are sitting safely in their houses in the hills right now with campaign finance violations piling up.”

Thao declared a firm stance on the incident as she seeks justice.

“I’m not going down like that, we’re not going down like that. The people who voted for me deserve to have their voices heard and communities prioritized. I’m seeking the truth right now, just as much as you all are,” Thao added, as seen on the video shared on Twitter. “I will not be bullied, I will not be disparaged and I will not be threatened out of this office.”

It was previously reported the FBI arrived at Thao’s home around 5:30 a.m. They were reportedly seen removing boxes and bags from the premises. Despite the visible activity and the involvement of multiple federal agencies, the FBI has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the investigation, according to CBS News Bay Area.