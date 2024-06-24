Princess Royal Hospitalized Following Injuries

Princess Anne has been hospitalized with head injuries after an incident with a horse, Sunday evening.

“The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening,” Buckingham Palace wrote in a statement issued to their website, and to social media. “Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

Princess Anne is 73-years old and is believed to have been injured by a horse during a stroll on the grounds of her royal residence, according to The New York Post.

Statement from Buckingham Palace about an incident involving Princess Anne yesterday. She remains in hospital in Bristol.

It seems that her injuries were caused by a horse or horse. She has head injuries.

Her brother, the King, has been kept informed. pic.twitter.com/4jIQAGDBx4 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) June 24, 2024

She is believed to have suffered minor head injuries which appear to be consistent with a strike from a horse’s head or legs, according to the New York Post.

Emergency care was reportedly provided to the royal on-scene at the time she was injured. She was later transported to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, England, according to the Buckingham Palace statement. Princess Anne underwent a series of tests and treatments, and currently remains under observation, the New York Post reported. Doctors and nurses will reportedly continue to monitor her injuries and recovery until further notice.

The royal’s husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, her daughter Zara Tindall and son Peter Phillips were all at the estate when the incident occurred, according to the outlet. Senior royal members were reportedly informed of the Princess Anne’s injuries late Sunday night, as the situation developed.

The princess royal is the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip.

Initial reports indicate she may be discharged from the hospital in the coming days, according to The New York Post.

“Her Royal Highness is recovering well, is in a comfortable condition and is being kept in hospital as a precautionary measure for further observation,” a royal spokesperson said in a statement, according to The New York Post.

Princess Anne was scheduled to take part in a State Visit in the coming days, and had planned to embark on a trip to Canada at the end of the week, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Shares Emotional Health Update)

“On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed. Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result,” her spokesperson reportedly said.

This story continues to develop.