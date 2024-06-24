Entertainment

Princess Royal Hospitalized Following Injuries

St James Quarter VIP Visit

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for St James Quarter)

Leena Nasir
Princess Anne has been hospitalized with head injuries after an incident with a horse, Sunday evening.

“The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening,” Buckingham Palace wrote in a statement issued to their website, and to social media. “Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

Princess Anne is 73-years old and is believed to have been injured by a horse during a stroll on the grounds of her royal residence, according to The New York Post.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Princess Anne, Princess Royal rides horseback during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

She is believed to have suffered minor head injuries which appear to be consistent with a strike from a horse’s head or legs, according to the New York Post.

Emergency care was reportedly provided to the royal on-scene at the time she was injured. She was later transported to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, England, according to the Buckingham Palace statement. Princess Anne underwent a series of tests and treatments, and currently remains under observation, the New York Post reported.  Doctors and nurses will reportedly continue to monitor her injuries and recovery until further notice.

The royal’s husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, her daughter Zara Tindall and son Peter Phillips were all at the estate when the incident occurred, according to the outlet. Senior royal members were reportedly informed of the Princess Anne’s injuries late Sunday night, as the situation developed.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 17: Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends the Not Forgotten Association Annual Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 17, 2024 in London, England. The Not Forgotten Association is a tri-service charity which provides entertainment, leisure and recreation for the serving wounded, injured or sick and for ex-service men and women with disabilities. (Photo by Victoria Jones-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The princess royal is the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip.

Initial reports indicate she may be discharged from the hospital in the coming days, according to The New York Post.

“Her Royal Highness is recovering well, is in a comfortable condition and is being kept in hospital as a precautionary measure for further observation,” a royal spokesperson said in a statement, according to The New York Post.

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 22: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Princess Anne, Princess Royal seen horse riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle on April 22, 2006 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Princess Anne was scheduled to take part in a State Visit in the coming days, and had planned to embark on a trip to Canada at the end of the week, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Shares Emotional Health Update)

“On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed. Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result,” her spokesperson reportedly said.

This story continues to develop.