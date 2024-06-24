Pro-Palestinian Protesters Crowd Outside Synagogue, Clash With Counter-Protesters In Violent Scuffle

Pro-Palestinian protesters traded blows with counter-protesters on Sunday outside of a Los Angeles synagogue, according to multiple reports.

The demonstration, organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement LA and Code Pink LA, took place outside Adas Torah synagogue to protest an event on Israeli real estate and turned violent after counter-protesters arrived, The Jerusalem Post reported. Pro-Palestinian protesters allegedly attempted to block the entrance to the synagogue, and multiple altercations occurred between the two groups before the Los Angeles Police Department dispersed the protest, according to CNN.

A pro-Palestinian protest outside of Adas Torah is here, blocking entrance. LAPD arriving with less lethal. In Pico-Robertson, Los Angeles, CA. pic.twitter.com/mhVQQgCQbq — acatwithnews (@ACatWithNews) June 23, 2024

A pro-Palestinian protester was hit with an egg during the protest, and a pro-Israel demonstrator appeared to be covered in blood after being wrestled to the ground, according to videos of the protest. (RELATED: Pro-Palestinian Student Group Shared Docs Explaining How To Assault Police)

One brawl in Pico-Robertson, LA is much larger, left at least one pro-Israel demonstrator bloody and lots of punches thrown towards pro-Palestine demonstrators. Bear mace in the air. Multiple other fights. Chaotic to say the least. pic.twitter.com/J5jBR9LkD8 — acatwithnews (@ACatWithNews) June 23, 2024

Pro-Palestinian protesters chanted “free, free Palestine — from the river to the sea” and “long live intifada,” according to CNN. Intifada refers to an armed Palestinian uprising and the phrase “from the river to the sea” has been condemned by Congress as antisemitic.

Things continuing, both crowds now walking through Pico-Robertson exchanging the occasional fight and lots of taunts. Pro-Palestinian protesters appear to be attempting to walk away or through the neighborhood. Pro-Israel demonstrators following them. pic.twitter.com/csRakK3ylU — acatwithnews (@ACatWithNews) June 23, 2024

One arrest was made at the protest, with the individual facing a misdemeanor charge for allegedly carrying a “spiked flag,” which is a prohibited item, the Los Angeles Times reported.

LAPD beginning to clear one intersection. I’ve seen various platoons around Pico-Robertson and seen a few more chases and assaults throughout the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/k1HdF93WRJ — acatwithnews (@ACatWithNews) June 24, 2024

“Our comrades witnessed nothing out of the ordinary: madness, chaos, agitation, provoking and the use of physical force by the zi0nist [sic.] community and LAPD,” Code Pink LA posted to its Instagram account after the protest. “While our comrades were physically assaulted, pepper/bear sprayed and attacked as they walked back to their cars, LAPD did NOTHING to keep us safe but rather pushed and used their combat toys to add to injury.”

Several Democratic state leaders voiced criticisms of the protest on social media.

“The violent clashes outside the Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles are appalling,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Sunday night. “There is no excuse for targeting a house of worship. Such antisemitic hatred has no place in California.”

“[Sunday’s] violence in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood … was abhorrent, and blocking access to a place of worship is unacceptable,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said, according to CNN. “I want to be clear that Los Angeles will not be a harbor for antisemitism and violence. Those responsible for either will be found and held accountable.”

The mayor ordered the LAPD to increase patrols in the area surrounding the synagogue and will be meeting with the chief of police to discuss further security measures, she said, CNN reported.

“I strongly condemn the Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who engaged in anti-Semitism by targeting Adas Torah Synagogue and/or its congregants,” California Rep. Ted Lieu posted on X.

Other pro-Palestinian protests have turned violent in recent months, with some pro-Palestinian student groups disseminating literature instructing demonstrators on how to fight police officers and otherwise obstruct law enforcement.

Adas Torah synagogue did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

