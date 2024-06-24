Julio Foolio Ambushed And Killed While Celebrating 26th Birthday, Police Say: REPORT

A gunman allegedly shot Jacksonville rapper Charles Jones, known by his moniker Julio Foolio, dead in Tampa early Sunday just two days after he turned 26, according to multiple reports.

His attorney, Lewis Fusco, confirmed his death in a statement issued to local news outlet News 4 Jax. Fusco said Julio Foolio had just finished celebrating his 26th birthday at a pool party before he passed away.

The rapper was initially staying at an AirBnB in Tampa, but police shut down a party there for being too rowdy, forcing the rapper to relocate to a Holiday Inn. Fusco said Julio Foolio was “basically ambushed” in the hotel’s parking lot, according to News 4 Jax.

The young rapper shared an Instagram story of his birthday celebration just prior to his death.

RAPPER KILLED: Sources say Florida rapper Charles Jones, also known as Julio Foolio, was killed in a shooting at a Tampa Holiday Inn. Three other people were injured.

Julio Foolio’s event location was made public on social media before the incident occurred.

Joneé Lewis, public information officer for the Tampa Police Department, issued a statement about the investigation.

“What we have learned, and this is early in the investigation, two cars were shot at,” Lewis said, according to News Channel 8.

Lewis said one person was killed at the scene, and three other gunshot victims were rushed to local hospitals. Latest reports suggest the other victims of this shooting were in stable condition.

“The victim in this morning’s shooting is believed to be Charles Jones,” Lewis wrote in a press release, according to News 4 Jax. “Positive identification is pending confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office.”

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a hotel Sunday, the Tampa Police Department said.

This is not the first attempt at the rapper’s life. He was been shot twice in the past three years, according to News4Jax.

Jones became popular for his drill rap music and videos that contained controversial lyrics about murders involving rival gangs in Jacksonville.

“While these events involving our client, Mr. Charles Jones, have been disclosed by law enforcement, we are unable to provide further comments at this time until additional details become public record,” Fusco said in a statement.

“We kindly request that the privacy of Mr. Jones and his family be respected during this difficult time.”

Officials are reviewing surveillance footage from the hotel and collecting evidence from the area. (RELATED: Rapper Rylo Huncho Accidentally Kills Himself On Live Social Media Stream)

No arrests have been made in this case, and suspect information remains outstanding.