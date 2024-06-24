‘Used As Lab Rats’: Daily Caller Reporter Reagan Reese Blasts ‘Pentagon’s Priorities’ For US Military

Daily Caller White House correspondent Reagan Reese blasted the Pentagon Monday on Newsmax over their “priorities” following the authorization for allowing South Korea U.S Airbase troops to wear LGBT “Pride” patch.

Reese appeared on “Carl Higbie Frontline” to discuss her thoughts on recent issues touching on both the Roe v. Wade anniversary and the Pentagon. As Reese slammed Democrats over their tactics to “cry and whine” for the Roe v. Wade anniversary, Newsmax host Carl Higbie asked the reporter on her thoughts on the recent move by the U.S. Airbase. (RELATED: ‘Typical Washington, D.C. Nonsense’: Veterans Sound Off On Pentagon Proposal To Force-Feed Troops Lab-Grown Meat)

“Reagan, the other thing, too, is, look, when I was in the military, women couldn’t even paint their fingernails anything but, like, an earth tone because it was distracting. Now US Air bases, the Air Force, has authorized troops to wear the LGBT pride patch. I am not okay with this,” Higbie said.

“I mean, this is the latest initiative that shows you where the Pentagon’s priorities are really at,” Reese responded. “We’ve seen them prioritize DEI. Now they’re going to let you put on pride patches on these very patriotic, you know, these uniforms that are the staple of our country. Just last week, we saw the Pentagon look at a plan to introduce lab grown meat into the meals that they’re going to feed troops. My colleague Jesse McIntosh did reporting on it. She spoke to veterans who are very upset to see troops being used as lab rats.”

Within a memo from May 20, 51st Fighter Wing commander Col. William McKibban approved the “Osan+” patch for troop members based in the South Korea station to wear on Fridays and at special events, according to Stars and Stripes. The patch is reportedly designed with a pride flag and bordered with a black ring that reads “Osan+” on top and “Osan Air Base ROK” on the bottom, the outlet reported.

The pentagon also reportedly made a plan for troops to begin receiving lab-grown meat in order to reduce the Military’s carbon footprint, according to a release from Pentagon’s funded program BioMADE.