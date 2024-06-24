‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Actor Tamayo Perry Killed In Shark Attack

A legendary surfer and actor known for his role in “Pirates Of The Caribbean” was killed in a shark attack in Honolulu, Hawaii on Sunday.

Honolulu’s emergency services were unable to save Tamayo Perry, 49, after he was attacked by a shark while surfing off the island of Oahu at around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the BBC. Shayne Enright, spokeswoman for Honolulu Ocean Safety and for The Honolulu Medical Services Office, confirmed Perry’s death in a press statement after paramedics used jet skis to bring him back to shore. (RELATED: Teen Surfer Dies After Shark Bites Off His Leg In Front Of His Dad: REPORT)

Kurt Lager, acting Chief of the Ocean Safety Department, said in the press statement that Perry, who was a local lifeguard, was “loved by all. He’s well-known on the North Shore. He’s a professional surfer known world-wide.”

Besides his fame as a surfer, Perry was also known for his acting, starring in “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” and appearing in “Lost,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Blue Crush” and “Charlie’s Angels 2,” the BBC reported.

Chief Lager noted that “Tamayo’s personality was infectious, and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more.”

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi followed Lager’s words by stating Perry’s death was “a tragic loss” and that he “was a legendary waterman and highly respected, [he] grew up right over here, and just a great member of our ocean safety team…You get a call like this on a Sunday afternoon and it’s just hard to imagine.”

The mayor also asked that Perry’s family be given privacy to cope with their loss.

Perry, who had been surfing professionally for over 10 years, described himself on the Oahu Surfing Experience website as a “small time island boy” who “can bang it out with the world’s best.”