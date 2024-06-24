Florida Firefighter And Wife Die In Murder-Suicide After Eerie Facebook Post

A Florida firefighter and his wife died June 13 in alleged murder-suicide following eerie Facebook post, Fox News reported.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue Lieutenant Shawn Yarbrough and his wife, Andrea Yarbrough, were found dead in what authorities have determined to be a murder-suicide, according to Fox News. The tragedy occurred inside their home, after Andrea’s mother requested a welfare check from local deputies.

A year into their marriage and raising four children in a blended family, Shawn reportedly shot his wife and then himself in an upstairs bathroom. The incident unfolded weeks after Andrea had voiced concerns on Facebook about the strains of her husband’s intense work schedule. She highlighted his department’s monthly activity logs last May 31, which recorded a total of 3,203 calls for service, pointing out the toll it took on their family life.

Florida firefighter kills new wife in murder-suicide after ominous Facebook post https://t.co/1XYFmtHgI1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 24, 2024

“This is why all of our significant others are exhausted and never functioning 100% at home,” she wrote, Fox News reported. The incident has shocked the community and the families involved. Andrea’s mother has publicly shared her confusion and sorrow. (RELATED: Man Allegedly Commits Murder-Suicide After Being Released On Low Bail, Officials Say)

“She loved those boys and wanted the best for them,” Andrea’s mother, Debbie Churchill, told Fox News. “It’s all very confusing and hard right now. I can’t explain it. I don’t even know how. It’s something that no one can understand unless they’ve been through it.”

St. Johns County Fire Rescue Chief Sean McGee also expressed his dismay on the incident.

“The recently reported events were unexpected, shocking, and tragic for all those affected,” he said, according to Fox News. “As a department, we are profoundly saddened by the loss of life, recognizing its enduring impact on the families and children of those affected.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org.