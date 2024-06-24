Editorial

Rangers’ Max Scherzer Quietly Makes History, Now Tied With Greg Maddux For The 11th Most Strikeouts In MLB History

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 23: Max Scherzer #31 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Globe Life Field on June 23, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
My man’s still got it!

Max Scherzer, the ace starting pitcher for the Texas Rangers, made his season debut Sunday and was absolutely lights out throwing a complete gem. And not only did the veteran make a solid comeback, but he also made some incredible history in the process.

Against the Kansas City Royals, the three-time Cy Young winner only allowed one hit in five innings, throwing a total of 57 pitches that saw him tally four strikeouts. On top of that, the 39-year-old also tossed a no-hitter through his five innings on the mound. (RELATED: Mets’ Edwin Diaz Ejected From Game Before He Even Gets Started After Being Caught With ‘Excessive’ Sticky Substance)

Scherzer’s brilliant performance led the Rangers to a 4-0 shutout victory, and to the record books for himself.

After tallying his 4 K’s, Mad Max found himself tied with the legendary Greg Maddux for the 11th most strikeouts in Major League Baseball history at 3,371.

I’m happy for Max Scherzer, but as an Atlanta Braves fan, it’s a little bittersweet that he’s passing Greg Maddux.

He was one of our GOATs!

Plus, I need for the Rangers to completely bomb (on the batting side) with my most recent bet …

Just sayin’ (LMAO).