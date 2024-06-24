Rangers’ Max Scherzer Quietly Makes History, Now Tied With Greg Maddux For The 11th Most Strikeouts In MLB History

My man’s still got it!

Max Scherzer, the ace starting pitcher for the Texas Rangers, made his season debut Sunday and was absolutely lights out throwing a complete gem. And not only did the veteran make a solid comeback, but he also made some incredible history in the process.

Against the Kansas City Royals, the three-time Cy Young winner only allowed one hit in five innings, throwing a total of 57 pitches that saw him tally four strikeouts. On top of that, the 39-year-old also tossed a no-hitter through his five innings on the mound. (RELATED: Mets’ Edwin Diaz Ejected From Game Before He Even Gets Started After Being Caught With ‘Excessive’ Sticky Substance)

Scherzer’s brilliant performance led the Rangers to a 4-0 shutout victory, and to the record books for himself.

After tallying his 4 K’s, Mad Max found himself tied with the legendary Greg Maddux for the 11th most strikeouts in Major League Baseball history at 3,371.

Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer keeps climbing the ranks 📈 pic.twitter.com/yduFrkcbv2 — Rangers Nation ⚾️ (@rangers__nation) June 24, 2024

I’m happy for Max Scherzer, but as an Atlanta Braves fan, it’s a little bittersweet that he’s passing Greg Maddux.

He was one of our GOATs!

On this date in 1997, Greg Maddux earned a complete game win on just 78(!) pitches. 😱 pic.twitter.com/CnUPao6yEV — MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2019

Plus, I need for the Rangers to completely bomb (on the batting side) with my most recent bet …

Normally, a line like this would come in at 6.5, but we’re getting value at 5.5. Peralta has a 100% hit rate with this over at home, doing it 6/6 times. In total, he’s hit it 12/15 times. Plus, he averages 7.7 K’s at home, had 11 against Texas on the road. Easy bet to make here. pic.twitter.com/9JZwRLoV2S — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) June 24, 2024

Just sayin’ (LMAO).