‘Ain’t Got No Shame In My Game’: Alleged Prostitute Charges Reporter in Barely-There Bikini As Seattle Spirals

Wild video footage posted online shows an alleged prostitute adorned in a barely-there bikini charging reporter Jonathan Choe while in a Seattle gas station.

The video, which was posted to Twitter, shows the chaotic moment an alleged prostitute confronted Choe about filming in an Arco gas station of Seattle’s Aurora Ave N. The woman, who could be seen wearing a revealing bikini and high heels, turns to Choe while holding a Celsius energy drink and sandwich asking why he was filming. (RELATED: Bikini Barista Smashes Man’s Windshield With Hammer After He Throws Drink At Her, Video Shows)

“What you recording for?” the woman asks.

“You’re in a bikini inside of a gas station, that’s why. I’m just wondering why —” Choe responded.

“This the way we sellin’ ass over here, so you can put your camera down. I ain’t got no shame in my game,” the woman said. “The fuck. I’ll break your phone.”

“I dare you to run in those heels. I’d love to see you,” Choe says before the woman can be seen running after him.

In under two minutes, watch what happens on Seattle’s Aurora Ave N. on a daily basis. Fentanyl addicts and prostitutes still dominate this hood. Btw, there were kids in this Arco gas station when I rolled up Monday afternoon to get a soda. The current plan is not working. pic.twitter.com/oJ395s4pa0 — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) June 25, 2024

As Choe exits to the outside of the Arco gas station, another alleged prostitute could be seen appearing to be waiting for the woman inside. The reporter then walks down an alley, only to find a man hunched over on all fours before Choe asks if he’s okay.

“You okay man? What are you on, blues?” Choe asks.

While the man appears to be impaired, Choe suggests to him that he move off of the alleyway in fear that he could be run over.

“Can we at least get you off the side of the street? Hey bro, we got to get you on the side of the street there man,” Choe says before the man can be seen rolling over onto his back.

As Aurora Avenue in Seattle has become infamous for prostitution, city council members this year suggested reinstating a previous loitering law to address the concerns over the crime-filled area, according to Fox 13 Seattle. In a report from early May City Councilmember Cathy Moore suggested the proposal following Democratic Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s vow to address the issue as exploitation and trafficking has been common, the outlet reported.

Drug use and overdoses have also been a concern for the liberal city, with Fentanyl overdoses setting a record-high in 2023 at 1,082 recorded deaths which is a 51% increase from 2022, according to the Seattle Times.