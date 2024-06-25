REPORT: Group Demands That ATF Seize Congresswoman’s Guns Citing Illegal Drug Allegations

A left-leaning activist group is calling for the authorities to seize Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s guns after accusing her of illicit drug use.

American Muckrakers sent a letter on June 23 to several federal and state government officials including ATF Director Steven Dettelbach, Colorado Attorney General Phillip J. Weiser and others demanding that they take action against the lawmaker.

The organization, which bills itself as a watchdog group to hold politicians accountable, demanded an investigation into the lawmaker’s alleged illegal drug use. It cites a recorded phone call with Jessica Spaulding, a “school friend and former employee of Boebert’s,” in which the lawmaker allegedly admitted to frequently using methamphetamine. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Have Chlamydia’: 50 Cent Offers Strong Defense Of Lauren Boebert After Viral Photo Together)

The organization alleged that Spaulding recounted an altercation in which guns were brandished while Boebert allegedly threatened her at a bar when she said she supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. “I’ll shoot you in your face if you tell me you voted for Hillary Clinton,” the lawmaker allegedly said.

A former employee said Lauren Boebert frequently used methamphetamine & saw her hotboxing meth with her pedo ex-husband. So how was Boebert able to buy guns & get a gun permit? Reporters should be asking this when private citizen Hunter Biden is being taken down for far less. pic.twitter.com/wktpFFv7RH — Denise Wheeler 🌊💙 (@denisedwheeler) June 25, 2024

It also highlighted a much-publicized incident in which Boebert was allegedly caught on camera vaping marijuana at a play in September 2023. The organization also claimed the lawmaker has been involved in several domestic violence situations over the past 15 years, according to the letter.

The letter demanded authorities investigate the allegations and specifically asked they look at Boebert’s alleged illegal gun ownership. The organization argued law enforcement should also look into whether she was a drug user while applying for a gun permit, similar to the offense for which Hunter Biden was recently convicted. The group insisted Boebert is “a ticking time bomb” and should “be relieved of her firearms.”