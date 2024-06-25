Orioles Fan Makes Absolutely Legendary (And Outright Dangerous) Foul Ball Catch

What a friggin’ boss!

The catch of the season very well may have happened Monday night in Baltimore, but it wasn’t a player who did it, it was instead a fan who was in attendance at Camden Yards.

During the third inning, Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor knocked a 108.5-mph foul ball 415 feet into the crowd, hooking it well to the right of the foul pole and in the direction of the upper deck. Well, an Orioles fan named Tim Byer (who is from Pasadena, Maryland) was completely by himself in the corner, and it ended up being the perfect place at the perfect time as he caught himself a foul ball. (RELATED: Mets’ Edwin Díaz Suspended 10 Games, Fined After Getting Busted Using Foreign Substance)

But he didn’t just catch it. He completely barehanded it, and on top of that, that ball was meant to go towards Entaw Street outside of the ballpark — Byer kept it in! And to make it even more incredible, he did it with both his phone and beer in hand, so he only had one hand to make the catch.

And boy oh boy, what a catch it was!

WATCH:

One hell of a catch, and one that should make this guy a legend, especially in the Baltimore Orioles community! It was impressive!

Though not as impressive as what’s going on in South Florida right now!

Not a single US City has a title in all FIVE major US sports (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLS) With the Florida Panthers winning the Stanley Cup and Inter Miami assembling the roster it currently has. It’s a real possibility Miami Tri-County area becomes the FIRST to win all 5 👀 pic.twitter.com/v9hRXL6cBv — Danny (@DM__MIA) June 25, 2024

*smokes victory cigar*

Life is good …