Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy Locked Out Of Twitter Account For Joke Tweet, Source Says

Twitter apparently locked Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy out of his account Tuesday over what seems to be a joke tweet where he suggested climate protesters should be executed, a source close to Portnoy confirmed to the Daily Caller.

Bss123456, a parody Twitter account widely believed to be Portnoy in disguise, tweeted out a photo Tuesday afternoon appearing to be a screenshot from Twitter telling Portnoy he was suspended.

The screenshot flagged a tweet Portnoy sent during the 18th hole of the Travelers Championship Golf Tournament. Climate protestors interrupted the pivotal final moment of the tournament after they stormed the green and tossed orange powder everywhere.

Portnoy, who placed a sizable bet on eventual winner Scottie Scheffler, apparently wrote “EXECUTE THESE PROTESTERS!!!!” in a now-deleted tweet.

Sources tell me @stoolpresidente account has been locked for tweeting about protesters who disrupted Golf on Sun. I don’t like the guy, but it seems unfair protesters can break the law, but David can’t voice his displeasure? I thought this was a “free speech” platform @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/QOuRlIN5g8 — Bss123456 (@Bss1234561) June 25, 2024

Following the apparent suspension, the parody account wrote a scathing rebuke of Twitter’s decision. (RELATED: ‘It’s Just Science’: Dave Portnoy Says He Has ‘Problem’ With Trans Athletes Competing Against Girls)

“Sources tell me @stoolpresidente account has been locked for tweeting about protesters who disrupted Golf on Sun. I don’t like the guy, but it seems unfair protesters can break the law, but David can’t voice his displeasure? I thought this was a “free speech” platform @elonmusk ?” the account tweeted.

Bss123456 echoed similar sentiments in 2021 when pre-Elon Twitter suspended Portnoy for violating their terms of service.