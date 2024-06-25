Absolutely Unreal: Chinese Women’s Basketball Player Zhang Ziyu Is A Whopping 7’3″

Who knew women could get this tall, wow!
17-year-old Zhang Ziyu out of China, who is a 7’3″ center, made her international debut in the FIBA Under-18 Women’s Asia Cup and she flat-out dominated in her first two games. Because of course she has! She’s friggin’ 7’3″ and towering over every damn body!
Thanks to her incredible height, the Chinese are now sitting with an undefeated 2-0 record to start out the tourney.
In her first game Monday taking on Indonesia, Zhang tallied 19 points in only 13 minutes of action, and on top of that, this was coming off the bench. From the field, she was immaculate going 9-for-9. Also in her stat line were seven rebounds, three blocks, two steals and two assists.
Against New Zealand in a Tuesday matchup, she was even more dominant in an expanded role. Playing a total of 23 minutes, Zhang put up 36 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, also swiping four blocks. China dominated the contest, 90-68.
WATCH:
🇨🇳 Meet Zhang Ziyu, a 7-foot-5, 16-year-old Chinese female basketball star!
— College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) June 24, 2024
Zhang Ziyu is a cheat code 🧩
The 7’3″ (220cm) center hardly broke a sweat getting her first buckets for Team China 🇨🇳#U18AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/1Vy9iecmXh
— NextGen Hoops (@NextGenHoops) June 24, 2024
Zhang Ziyu keeps 𝐃𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 the court 😱
The Chinese young sensation puts up 36 PTS, 13 REB, 4 BLK and 44 EFF against New Zealand 🔥#U18AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/AEkPYv4L5l
— FIBA (@FIBA) June 25, 2024
I think we all know who’s winning this tournament …