Atlanta Judge Removed From Office Following Arrest At Atlanta Nightclub

The Georgia Supreme Court ordered the removal of Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson from her judicial position, effective Tuesday, Fox News reported.

The Supreme Court decision follows a recommendation from the Judicial Qualifications Commission, which found Peterson guilty of “systemic incompetence” among other ethical breaches, according to Fox News. The investigation into Peterson’s conduct revealed several instances of misconduct, including a case where she allegedly improperly jailed a naturalized U.S. citizen from Thailand who was attempting to correct her father’s name on her marriage license.

Peterson reportedly accused the woman of attempting to defraud the court and initially sentenced her to jail. However, the sentence was later reduced to a $500 fine and two days in jail, which the woman paid and served. The Judicial Qualifications Commission later found that the woman was genuinely trying to rectify an innocent mistake, the outlet stated.

Peterson’s standing was further damaged by her alleged false testimony about the case, which the Supreme Court identified as indicative of “conscious wrongdoing.” This incident was just one of 30 counts brought against her, with 12 counts deemed serious enough to warrant discipline, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Yavapai County State Judge Resigns After ‘Extreme’ DUI Arrest, Accepts Plea Deal)

In addition to these judicial missteps, Peterson was arrested Thursday following an incident outside the Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge in Atlanta, where she allegedly pushed a police officer twice during a confrontation. Despite claims by her attorney, Marvin Arrington Jr., that Peterson was defending another woman from an attack, the altercation contributed to the court’s decision, Fox News stated.

As a result of the Supreme Court’s ruling, Peterson will not be eligible to hold any judicial position in Georgia for the next seven years, according to Fox News.