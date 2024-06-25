CNN’s Van Jones said on Tuesday that voters are unaware of what he believes President Joe Biden’s legislative achievements are and have a strange “nostalgia” for former President Donald Trump’s tenure.

Biden’s American Rescue Plan and Inflation Reduction Act authorized $1.9 trillion and $750 billion in new spending, with some economists attributing persistently high inflation to this legislation. Jones on “CNN Newsroom” suggested Biden’s purported accomplishments do not resonate with Americans and that voters oddly remember Trump’s presidency fondly, despite the commentator saying it was an “awful” term. (RELATED: More Americans Maxing Out Credit Cards And Failing To Make Payments Than During Pandemic)

WATCH:

CNN’s Van Jones Says Voters ‘Don’t Know What’ Biden’s Accomplishments Are, Have ‘Weird Kind Of Nostalgia’ For Trump pic.twitter.com/uJNPvJDXp3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 25, 2024

“We’re living in the United States of amnesia,” Jones said. “People really just don‘t remember how awful and terrible the Trump days were. I mean, there was a reason that he got voted out. And so now there’s this weird kind of nostalgia for the Trump days, which if you look back at any other headlines or any of what was going on, nobody was happy during that period of time. It was a complete upset all the time. So what Biden, I think, is trying to do, that message, ‘Trump is for himself,’ resonates. People get that. That seems to be true. And Biden is fighting for you. That’s where he’s got to prove the point.”

“The thing about it is, those of us who spend a lot time with the news, we know Inflation Reduction Act is a lot of money to try to help build stuff, but it sounds like gobbledy goo,” he continued. “So you can’t just get up there and say, ‘Look, I passed this ABC and this XYZ and this 1-2-3’ and think people are gonna be moved by that. People don’t know what you‘re talking about. And so you’ve got, on the one hand, punch hard on Trump and remind people that he is a chaos agent, but you gotta get more specific. We just heard, the price of eggs. Can you talk normal American and resonate and connect?”

Voters were more fond of Trump’s time in office in April than they were in the fall of 2020, according to a New York Times/Siena College survey. Trump’s margins on the economy, immigration, law and order, the pandemic, unifying the country and the Supreme Court surged during this time period.

Jones said on Thursday that if Biden “messes up” during the upcoming presidential debate, then the election is “over” for him.

“This is the entire election, as far as I‘m concerned,” he said. “The entire world will be watching. If you are a carbon-based life form, you’re going to be watching. If you’ve got a functioning brain stem, you’re going to be watching, because if Biden goes out there and messes up, it’s game over. If he walks out there and a week later, he’s lower in the polls, it’s panic in the party.”

