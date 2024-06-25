EXCLUSIVE: DNC Sent Millions To Law Firms Behind ‘Unprecedented Lawfare’ Campaign Against Trump

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has sent millions of dollars to law firms that are intimately involved in an “unprecedented lawfare” campaign against former President Donald Trump, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records reviewed by the Daily Caller.

The DNC has paid close to $2 million since August of 2021 to Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP for “legal services,” according to the DNC’s FEC filings. Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP founding partner Roberta A. Kaplan represented E. Jean Carroll in her sexual assault and defamation suits against Trump. The New York Times previously reported that Reid Hoffman, the billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn, helped pay for Carroll’s lawsuits.

The DNC did not pay the firm for any services from its founding in 2017 until August of 2021. Carroll initiated her first lawsuit against Trump in 2019.

The firm states that it was founded to “build a law firm for the future rooted in principles of equity, integrity, and justice.” Partner Joshua Matz served as counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during the first Trump impeachment trial. He was invited back to serve on the second impeachment trial, according to the firm’s website. The firm also touts “representing former U.S. District Court Judge John Gleeson as a court-appointed amicus in United States of America v. Michael T. Flynn.”

The DNC has also paid Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP several million dollars for “legal services” since 2021, according to FEC filings. ABC News previously reported the firm has “represented the DNC for a long time.” Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale And Dorr LLP has filed numerous Amicus briefs in the United States v. Donald Trump case, which concerns Trump’s potential criminal liability for actions related to the 2020 election and Jan. 6, and currently sits before the Supreme Court. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump-World Lawyer Sends House GOP Playbook For How To End Biden ‘Election Interference’)

Several alumni from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr have ended up with major roles in the Biden administration, including Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar. Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is also a WilmerHale alumnus.

“There is now clear and explosive evidence that the Biden DNC is paying Democrat law firms to engage in in this unprecedented lawfare and election interference against President Trump,” Mike Davis, a legal adviser to Trump and the founder and president of the Article III Project, told the Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: One Of Trump-World’s Favorite Lawyers Hatched Playbook With House GOP On Ending Biden Lawfare Against Trump)

In April, DNC spokesperson Alex Floyd stated that “the DNC does not spend a single penny of grassroots donors’ money on legal bills.”

Floyd’s statement came in response to the news that the DNC had been using donor money to pay for President Joe Biden’s legal bills during Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation of him.

The DNC did not immediately respond to inquiries regarding the payments to the two law firms.