Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson And Chris Evans Bring Some Suspense To This Christmas Season With ‘Red One’

The trailer for “Red One” just dropped and it looks like fans are in for a very exciting Christmas treat.

The Jake Kasdan-directed film is an action-comedy from Amazon MGM Studios and if the trailer is any indication, it’s about to take audiences by storm. The holiday action-comedy feature from Amazon MGM Studios hits theaters later this year. Johnson plays the role of head of security for the North Pole, Callum Drift. Evans plays a man on the naughty list recruited to find Santa, who they affectionately call the Red One. J.K. Simmons takes on the role of the Red One, and if he isn’t rescued in time the unthinkable may happen — Christmas may be canceled.

“Are you saying Santa Claus has been kidnapped?” Evans asks in the short trailer shared to Instagram, Monday.

Johnson and Evans go through a series of magical experiences, including one scene in which Johnson buys a Hot Wheels car from a store, puts it on the side of the road and somehow turns it into a real-life car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

The wild adventure to save Christmas by rescuing the Red One also includes material adults will enjoy, such as Evans’ request for a Wonder Woman doll from the store clerk. Johnson was quick to tell him “That’s not how it works,” as he shatters his dreams of turning the doll into a live version of the female superhero.

Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Liu, Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Nick Kroll also star in the film, and Bonnie Hunt takes on the role of Mrs. Claus. (RELATED: ‘The Rock’ Says He Won’t Endorse Joe Biden Again In 2024, Criticizes Current ‘State Of America’)

A handful of attendees at CinemaCon in Las Vegas were invited to see a 30-minute snippet of the film and were asked not to discuss any of the material. The rest of the fans out there will just have to wait until November 15 to see this holiday movie in theaters.