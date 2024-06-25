EXCLUSIVE: Republicans File Amicus Brief To Invalidate J6 Committee’s ‘Evidence’ Against Steve Bannon

House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight Chairman Barry Loudermilk intends to file an amicus brief Wednesday with the Supreme Court and also file a resolution in the House that would invalidate the Jan. 6 Select Committee’s report against former White House Chief Strategist Bannon, the Daily Caller has first learned.

Loudermilk states that House rules required the Jan. 6 Select Committee to consult with the “Ranking Member of the Minority” to take a deposition, which was not possible as there was no Republican Ranking Member on the Select Committee. The Jan. 6 Select Committee held Bannon in contempt for “failing to appear for a deposition” which the Select Committee could not conduct because there was no ranking member to notify, Loudermilk’s office told the Caller.

His office said installing former Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney to be the Vice Chair of the committee does not satisfy the legal requirements that the Select Committee would consult with the Ranking Member. The Vice Chair is not the ranking member and Cheney was selected by former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Loudermilk’s office told the Caller.

Loudermilk’s House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight is also working on legislation to be introduced in the near future that will be “nullifying the Jan. 6 Select Committee’s work,” the Caller has also first learned.

The amicus brief comes after Bannon asked the Supreme Court to delay his prison sentence Friday. Bannon has been ordered to turn himself in by July 1 to start his four-month prison sentence for contempt of Congress.

“My Committee has spent the past year and a half turning over every rock, examining every shred of evidence, and investigating the entirety of operations of Vice-chair Liz Cheney and Chair Bennie Thompson’s Select Committee on January 6th,” Loudermilk told the Caller ahead of filing the amicus brief. “We have resoundingly discovered that they were not completely truthful with the American people. They had little regard for House rules and no regard for transparency. They surpressed key pieces of evidence, cherry-picked evidence that supported their narrative, and played a 20 Million dollar blame-game to frame President Trump and Republicans.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Demand Comms Between Cassidy Hutchinson, Fani Willis’ Office For J6 Investigation)

“While Nancy Pelosi and Liz Cheney’s two year inquisition may have entertained the media and kept numerous Democrat lawyers busy, it had very real world implications, which we see in the imprisonment of Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon. However, the previously suppressed evidence uncovered by my subcommittee exposes that their “findings” were not supported by the facts, evidence, and sworn testimonies,” he added. (RELATED: Former Trump Advisor Steve Bannon Asks Supreme Court To Delay Prison Sentence)

Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks sent a letter Monday to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson calling on him and the House GOP to back the legal defense of Bannon before he is sent to prison. The letter calls on Johnson to direct the Bipartisan Legal Advisory Group to file an amicus brief in support of Bannon’s June 21, 2024, Emergency Application for Continued Release Pending Appeal to the Supreme Court, saying it would have his full support.