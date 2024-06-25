Florida Panthers Are Celebrating Their Stanley Cup Championship In The Most Legendary Way Ever

Palm trees and championships … that’s the standard.

We all know the story by now. The Florida Panthers had a 3-0 lead in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, completely blew it to let the Edmonton Oilers force a Game 7, and then the Cardiac Cats (earning their nickname once again) shook out of their funk when it mattered most to get a 2-1 victory Monday night — and their first NHL championship in franchise history. (RELATED: Florida Panthers Avoid Historic Collapse To Win First Stanley Cup Championship In Franchise History)

When Tuesday morning rolled around, the Cats decided to celebrate in style, led by left wing Matthew Tkachuk. Things started at the iconic Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale, which was cool in itself with a massive amount of beer being drunk and thrown around, and then ended up with the Stanley Cup being tossed in the Atlantic Ocean.

And somewhere a Canadian is crying …

The Panthers didn’t have to go to another city to celebrate, what a concept ‼️pic.twitter.com/4c1d6CAQYj — HeatMuse (@Heat_Muse) June 25, 2024

The Stanley Cup is placed exactly where it needs to be — in the beautiful blue waters and white sands of South Florida. 🌴 What a time to be alive. #CHAMPIONS #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/0C6fLjYIGk — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) June 25, 2024

Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett nearly drowned a man with beer from the Stanley Cup 🏆 😂😂😂😂😂#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/P7fr0fcM10 — David R (@David954FLA) June 25, 2024

Perfect. Absolutely perfect. pic.twitter.com/ATo4lXSqt1 — Panther Pourri: A Florida Hockey Now Podcast (@PantherPourri) June 25, 2024

And then we also had this luxurious glory going on:

The Florida Panthers are basking in glory this morning as they celebrate their historic Stanley Cup victory. After a thrilling season and a hard-fought final series, the players are still hoisting the coveted trophy high. Congrats to the Florida Panthers!!!! pic.twitter.com/gtDCSiGuwB — Chris Hoch (@ChrisHoch_9) June 25, 2024

Damn, it feels good to be a Florida Panthers fan!