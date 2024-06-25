Editorial

Florida Panthers Are Celebrating Their Stanley Cup Championship In The Most Legendary Way Ever

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - JUNE 24: Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers kisses the Stanley Cup after Florida's 2-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Palm trees and championships … that’s the standard.

We all know the story by now. The Florida Panthers had a 3-0 lead in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, completely blew it to let the Edmonton Oilers force a Game 7, and then the Cardiac Cats (earning their nickname once again) shook out of their funk when it mattered most to get a 2-1 victory Monday night — and their first NHL championship in franchise history. (RELATED: Florida Panthers Avoid Historic Collapse To Win First Stanley Cup Championship In Franchise History)

When Tuesday morning rolled around, the Cats decided to celebrate in style, led by left wing Matthew Tkachuk. Things started at the iconic Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale, which was cool in itself with a massive amount of beer being drunk and thrown around, and then ended up with the Stanley Cup being tossed in the Atlantic Ocean.

And somewhere a Canadian is crying …

And then we also had this luxurious glory going on:

Damn, it feels good to be a Florida Panthers fan!