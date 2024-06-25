Florida Panthers Avoid Historic Collapse To Win First Stanley Cup Championship In Franchise History

I’m writing this while partying … what a night!

They might have blown a 3-0 series lead, but the Florida Panthers did what they had to do Monday night in a 2-1 Game 7 win against the Edmonton Oilers to win their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history. (RELATED: Moneypuck!: Carolina Hurricanes Make Eric Tulsky Permanent General Manager, And It’s Quite The Interesting Choice)

Florida winger Sam Reinhart‘s goal in the second period lifted the Panthers to the Cup, while goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was absolutely brilliant with his 23 saves to close out a classic series to get his Cats the ring.

Going into the game, the Panthers were facing one of the greatest collapses in all of sports history, but their championship victory nixed that mark in the books. To kick off the Stanley Cup Final, Florida dominated Edmonton en route to a 3-0 series lead, however, the Oilers unbelievably charged back with three consecutive dubs — only the third time in league history that a franchise has come back from a 0-3 deficit to force a Game 7 in a Stanley Cup Final.

WE ARE STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS!!!! pic.twitter.com/Yr17FW7AhM — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 25, 2024

And as a Panthers fan, you better believe I’m having the time of my life … WE’RE CHAMPIONNNNNNNNNS!!!

The vibe is absolutely incredible right now… The @FlaPanthers are champions (and I’m currently writing about it), sports betting got me paid in the process tonight, Drake x OVO is bumpin’ loud, the liquor is pouring… It’s a party, baby! #CHAMPIONS #TimeToHunt — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) June 25, 2024

Checks, championships, swag, palm trees … this is truly the standard.

Shoutout to South Florida, baby! WE’RE CHAMPIONS!