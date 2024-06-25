Florida Panthers Drop Epic Video That Commemorates Their First Stanley Cup Championship In Franchise History

What a 24 hours it’s been …

Avoiding a historic collapse after going up 3-0 just to end up in a Game 7, the Florida Panthers won their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history Monday night after winning that Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers, 2-1. (RELATED: Florida Panthers Are Celebrating Their Stanley Cup Championship In The Most Legendary Way Ever)

As a Cats fan, it’s truly been a magical time. In a recent blog, I covered how the Panthers have been celebrating with the Cup in such a legendary fashion, using it as a beer waterfall and even having it swimming in those beautiful South Florida ocean waters! But the party hasn’t stopped there and won’t stop for quite some time (I’m even contemplating whether or not to drive down to South Florida for the parade Sunday)!

Tuesday night, the Panthers took to their social media to post a video commemorating their Stanley Cup title, and boy oh boy, is it epic … let the good times roll!

WATCH:

30 years in the making. pic.twitter.com/ayob4LMN3g — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 26, 2024

The first 24 hours after winning a championship are so glorious. The vibe is just absolutely incredible.

And you better believe I’ve been enjoying every single second of it.

Here’s what will be etched into the Stanley Cup forever recognizing the 2023-24 @FlaPanthers‘ championship. What a sight. It honestly gets me more excited to see what our ring is going to look like, you know it’s going to be a beauty with that golden panther on it. #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/eyRmxoHjDD — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) June 25, 2024

I was so caught up with the @FlaPanthers Stanley Cup celebrations today that I didn’t even realize I had a wake ‘n cash waiting for me on #PrizePicks. Let the good times roll! pic.twitter.com/kdoRS2011H — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) June 25, 2024

The Stanley Cup is placed exactly where it needs to be — in the beautiful blue waters and white sands of South Florida. 🌴 What a time to be alive. #CHAMPIONS #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/0C6fLjYIGk — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) June 25, 2024

My happy ass woke up like… pic.twitter.com/HWJAV4oAlj — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) June 25, 2024

It truly is an honor to be able to write about not just one of my teams winning, not just a South Florida team winning, but the @FlaPanthers winning their first championship in franchise history. Truly, truly an honor. #TimeToHunt https://t.co/RHyLz2qcxz — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) June 25, 2024

What a time to be alive … GO CATS!