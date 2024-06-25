Editorial

Florida Panthers Drop Epic Video That Commemorates Their First Stanley Cup Championship In Franchise History

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - JUNE 24: Towels for fans adorn the seats prior to the game between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
What a 24 hours it’s been …

Avoiding a historic collapse after going up 3-0 just to end up in a Game 7, the Florida Panthers won their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history Monday night after winning that Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers, 2-1. (RELATED: Florida Panthers Are Celebrating Their Stanley Cup Championship In The Most Legendary Way Ever)

As a Cats fan, it’s truly been a magical time. In a recent blog, I covered how the Panthers have been celebrating with the Cup in such a legendary fashion, using it as a beer waterfall and even having it swimming in those beautiful South Florida ocean waters! But the party hasn’t stopped there and won’t stop for quite some time (I’m even contemplating whether or not to drive down to South Florida for the parade Sunday)!

Tuesday night, the Panthers took to their social media to post a video commemorating their Stanley Cup title, and boy oh boy, is it epic … let the good times roll!

WATCH:

The first 24 hours after winning a championship are so glorious. The vibe is just absolutely incredible.

And you better believe I’ve been enjoying every single second of it.

What a time to be alive … GO CATS!