Ford Recalls 668,000 Pickup Trucks Due To Serious Safety Issue: REPORT

Ford Motors is recalling more than 600,000 F-150 trucks due to a major safety concern, Reuters reported Tuesday morning.

The company informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that in spite of the vehicle’s speed, a signal loss could cause a transmission downshift, the outlet reported. The recall covers 2014 F-150s, and this downshift to the first gear can result in a rear-wheel lockup or potential loss of driver control.

Ford dealerships will provide updates to the vehicles’ “powertrain control module software” as a result of the recall, Reuters reported.

Ford cited 96 field reports, 124 customer complaints, 300 warranty reports and two injury claims related to 482 different 2014 F-150s. Each complaint involved an unexpected transmission downshifting, according to Reuters.

Ford has recalled other F-150 models for similar issues in the past. In 2016, 153,000 2011-2012 F-150s were recalled because of a similar issue, Reuters reported. The recall developed into a 2017 NHTSA probe that led to Ford expanding their recall in 2019 to nearly 1.5 million trucks, including many 2013 F-150 models.

Yet another recall was issued later in 2019 that included 107,000 more 2013 F-150s, the outlet reported.

Ford and the NHTSA have been meeting regarding this continued issue since March and agreed to issue this new recall. Despite this, Ford claims that the rate of complaints regarding the 2014 model is lower than the three previously recalled ones.