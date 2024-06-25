Gavin Newsom Blames Conservatives, Right-Wing Media For Noticing California’ Dysfunction On His Watch

Video footage shows California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom appearing to blame Republicans and conservative media for the state’s failures during his “State of the State” address on Tuesday.

While addressing the state, Newsom discussed the problems facing residents living in areas governed by Democrats. “You hear wall-to-wall, right-wing media coverage about lawless blue cities and blue states,” he said, according to video footage circulating on social media. “In fact, California’s violent crime rate is about half of what it was in the 1990s.”

The governor continued, claiming that California’s “values and our way of life are the antidote to the poisonous populism on the right and the fear and anxiety that so many people are feeling today.”

He touted the Golden State as the model for the rest of the world. “People across the globe, they look to California to see what’s possible. Now we can live together and advance together and prosper together across every conceivable and imaginable difference,” Newsom said. (RELATED: DAVID BLACKMON: Gavin Newsom’s Newest Whopper: Mandating Electric Trains That Don’t Even Exist)

“But the California way of life we recognize is under attack,” he continued. “For conservatives and delusional California bashers, their success depends on our failure.”

California has been losing residents at a rapid clip over recent years due to concerns over housing prices, crime and politics. More than 817,000 Californians relocated to other states in 2022, a significant increase from the migration rate in 2021, according to Reform California.