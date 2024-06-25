Hooters Shuts Down Dozens Of Locations

Hooters announced Monday it will be closing dozens of locations nationwide due to “pressure from current market conditions.”

Hooters, one of America’s most popular food franchises, is closing some of its doors. Roughly 40 locations across America are now closed, The Nation’s Restaurant News reports.

END OF AN ERA 🍗 Hooters appears to be the latest restaurant chain to abruptly close dozens of locations across the U.S., and it’s already affecting patrons in the Tampa Bay area. https://t.co/hhJsnqbu4u — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) June 25, 2024

A location in Lakeland, Florida, shut down with no notice to employees, the Tampa Free Press reported. Likewise, two locations in the Louisville area, Kentucky, closed without any reason given, according to WDRB.

The Nation’s Restaurant News obtained a statement from Hooters regarding the closures.

“Like many restaurants under pressure from current market conditions, Hooters has made the difficult decision to close a select number of underperforming stores. Ensuring the well-being of our staff is our priority in these rare instances. With new Hooters restaurants opening domestically and internationally, new Hooters frozen products launching at grocery stores, and the Hooters footprint expanding into new markets with both company and franchise locations, this brand of 41 years remains highly resilient and relevant. We look forward to continuing to serve our guests at home, on the go and at our restaurants here in the U.S. and around the globe.”

Hooters now join the list of franchises closing locations across America, including Red Lobster, who filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May.

“Six businessmen with no restaurant experience whatsoever” who wanted to open a restaurant “they couldn’t get kicked out of” started Hooters in Clearwater, Florida, in 1983.