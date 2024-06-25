Jeremy Renner Makes Startling Admission About The Future Of His Acting Career

Jeremy Renner regretfully admitted his career will never be the same, because it’s too challenging after suffering serious injuries in a snow plow accident Jan. 1, 2023.

The famous actor spoke candidly about his current condition and what his future as an actor looks like, during a recent interview with Sean Hayes on the “Smartless” podcast. Renner said that although he has returned to work as an actor, he is no longer able to tackle more demanding roles, as his recovery period is still very much in progress.

“I just don’t have the energy for it,” Renner said. “I don’t have the fuel.”

Renner was crushed when a 14,000-pound Pisten-Bully snow groom machine ran over his body during a horrific accident. He was airlifted to hospital and required multiple surgeries for his numerous broken bones and injuries. The famous actor has undergone months worth of intensive rehabilitation and eventually learned how to walk again, first with the use of a cane, and now without. His recovery is astonishing, but far from being over, and he continues to push through the barriers each day.

“I have so much fuel to put into this reality, this body, all this stuff. I can’t just go play make-believe right now,” Renner said on the podcast.

“Because that takes a lot of time to get right here every day just so I can have a positive thought, so I can progress, so I can always keep growing,” he explained.

Renner has since returned to the set of “Mayor of Kingstown” to film the third season, and admitted to being “very terrified” about his return to acting.

“Because I’m to do, like, fucking fiction? I’m still trying to live in reality, I’m trying to live. So it was a hard line for me to cross,” Renner explained.

“It was a big stretch. It was very, very challenging for me mentally to get over that hump.”

The famous actor said he continues to give it his best, but he has definitely had to make a conscious effort to adjust.

“I still struggle with it sometimes to, like, I don’t take it super seriously. I’m in a character that I can do very well and I know the show very well, so it was easy for me to kind of slide back into it,” he said about his role in “Mayor of Kingstown.”

Renner explained the threshold of his capabilities.

“Not challenging in the sense that — because the show’s challenging, but it’s if I had to go play Dahmer or something, something so far from me,” he said.

"But if it was a very challenging role, I couldn't have taken it," he said.

The actor is set to star in “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” his first film, post-accident.