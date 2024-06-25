Jim Schlossnagle Completely Stabs Texas A&M In The Back By Joining Hated Longhorns: REPORT

Absolutely diabolical!

In a move that wasn’t shocking to anybody, the Texas Longhorns announced Monday morning, per Sports Illustrated, David Pierce would no longer be their baseball coach following eight campaigns at the helm. Pierce tallied a 297-162 (101-71) all-time record with Texas and had three appearances in the College World Series.

After his exit, the rumor cycle started going out of control, with a lot of people suggesting that Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle could fill the vacant position in Austin. At the time, that seemed unfathomable because the Aggies and Longhorns have a deep hate for each other. (RELATED: Orioles Fan Makes Absolutely Legendary (And Outright Dangerous) Foul Ball Catch)

*drops Funkmaster Flex bomb*

According to a report from Horns 247’s Chip Brown, Schlossnagle is in fact leaving his post with Texas A&M and will become the next head coach of rival Texas in an outright stabbing of the Aggies’ back.

BREAKING: One day after leading Texas A&M to a runner-up finish in the College World Series, Jim Schlossnagle is leaving College Station to become the new baseball coach of the #Texas #Longhorns, sources told Horns247.https://t.co/31i8942oR7 — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) June 25, 2024

What makes this even more conniving is the fact that Schlossnagle said this not even 24 hours ago:

Safe to say Jim Schlossnagle DID NOT appreciate the question about his future at Texas A&M in the postgame presser 👀🫢 pic.twitter.com/RlKWSSBPFX — SEC Unfiltered (@SECUnfiltered) June 25, 2024

Damn, people have no shame today!