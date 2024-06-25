Editorial

Jim Schlossnagle Completely Stabs Texas A&M In The Back By Joining Hated Longhorns: REPORT

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 26: Head coach Jim Schlossnagle of the Texas A&M Aggies walks off the pitchers mound against the Tennessee Volunteers in the seventh inning at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on March 26, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Absolutely diabolical!

In a move that wasn’t shocking to anybody, the Texas Longhorns announced Monday morning, per Sports Illustrated, David Pierce would no longer be their baseball coach following eight campaigns at the helm. Pierce tallied a 297-162 (101-71) all-time record with Texas and had three appearances in the College World Series.

After his exit, the rumor cycle started going out of control, with a lot of people suggesting that Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle could fill the vacant position in Austin. At the time, that seemed unfathomable because the Aggies and Longhorns have a deep hate for each other. (RELATED: Orioles Fan Makes Absolutely Legendary (And Outright Dangerous) Foul Ball Catch)

Well, ladies and gentlemen, as crazy as the rumors sound, it appears that’s exactly what’s going on.

*drops Funkmaster Flex bomb*

According to a report from Horns 247’s Chip Brown, Schlossnagle is in fact leaving his post with Texas A&M and will become the next head coach of rival Texas in an outright stabbing of the Aggies’ back.

What makes this even more conniving is the fact that Schlossnagle said this not even 24 hours ago:

Damn, people have no shame today!