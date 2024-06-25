Editorial

Goose Egg? Oregon Basketball Unveils Swagged Out Court Design, But There’s Potentially One Major Problem

MAUI, HAWAII - NOVEMBER 22: The Oregon Ducks logo on shorts during the Maui Invitation college basketball tournament against the Tennessee Volunteers at Lahaina Civic on November 22, 2016 in Maui, Hawaii. The Ducks won 69-95. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell
Oregon is always testing the limits, and here we go again.

With the Oregon Ducks heading into a new conference (Big Ten) and considering it a fresh era, the men’s basketball program came up with a new court design for Matthew Knight Arena to commemorate everything. The design was unveiled Sunday.

“Our roots have always remained here,” started a reveal video that was posted on social media. “Branching from the original Tinker Hatfield design.” (RELATED: LeBron’s Agent Says That The Self-Proclaimed King Could Leave Lakers Even If They Take His Son Bronny In The Draft)

At center court, you’ll see a more prominent “O” that has been used previously. The tree design has been reimagined, but still keeps the same concept of reminding their opposition that they’re “Deep in The Woods” when they’re hoopin’ in Eugene.

Oregon‘s placement of stain on the court is meant to add an extra emphasis on the natural tones. The Ducks’ Apple Green color trims the baselines.

It’s a pretty swagged out court.

But there’s potentially one major problem … the ducks on the court might actually be geese (LMAO).

We’ve got a scandal in Eugene! I repeat! We’ve got a scandal in Eugene!