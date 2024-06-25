Goose Egg? Oregon Basketball Unveils Swagged Out Court Design, But There’s Potentially One Major Problem

Oregon is always testing the limits, and here we go again.

With the Oregon Ducks heading into a new conference (Big Ten) and considering it a fresh era, the men’s basketball program came up with a new court design for Matthew Knight Arena to commemorate everything. The design was unveiled Sunday.

At center court, you’ll see a more prominent “O” that has been used previously. The tree design has been reimagined, but still keeps the same concept of reminding their opposition that they’re “Deep in The Woods” when they’re hoopin’ in Eugene.

How do we feel about our Oregon’s new basketball court design?👀👏 🔥 or 🗑️ ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/53NIGQ9E4e — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) June 24, 2024

New Oregon Basketball Court .. Ready for BIG things 👀 pic.twitter.com/fMk2Xhz9V6 — 🦆DUCKS VS ALL 🦆 (@ducksVSall) June 24, 2024

But there’s potentially one major problem … the ducks on the court might actually be geese (LMAO).

.@PFTCommenter Not sure how Oregon MBB has not realized, but they have printed Geese, not ducks, on their new court. Clearly, the long necks and wide wingspan indicate that these are not ducks. pic.twitter.com/tSJjnDVQG9 — Big Burn 6️⃣4️⃣ (@bigburn64) June 24, 2024

We’ve got a scandal in Eugene! I repeat! We’ve got a scandal in Eugene!