ROOKE: Meet The Organization Responsible For Pride Rainbows All Over Your City’s Sidewalks

Americans are noticing that their sidewalks are turning into the left’s coloring book.

Every year around Pride Month, public streets maintained with taxpayer money are painted with symbols of progressive ideologies. The movement is not an organic explosion of “inclusivity” but rather a city’s admission that it adheres to a secret project pushed by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), a left-wing organization.

Noah Wall, executive director at State Financial Officers Foundation Action, investigated the HRC’s tactics that brought companies like Target and Budlight to kneel at the progressive alter and found that our hometowns are also victims of the same manipulation.

Why is this happening? Well, a less well known program of the @HRC is their Municipal Equality index. It is to cities what the Corporate Equality Index is to companies. Well guess what – these ‘pride crosswalks’ are a program of theirs. pic.twitter.com/xhsxFLHDFa — Noah Wall (@NoahWWall) June 24, 2024

Similar to the Corporate Equality Index, which pushes companies to promote Pride statements and rainbow flag logos during June, the HRC bullies cities to adhere to its Municipal Equality Index (MEI), according to Wall.

The HRC’s 2023 MEI report said it “rates a total of 506 cities on 49 different criteria from every state in the nation.” Each city received a grade on its ability to conform to different left-wing standards, such as getting 2 points for requiring establishments to have all-gendered restrooms; it will receive an extra half point if the city enforces this policy in all of its facilities. (ROOKE: Election ‘Conspiracy Theory’ Dems Said Wasn’t Happening Is … In 49 States)

Two points are awarded to cities that outlaw conversion therapy for confused minors. If the city offers “Transgender-Inclusive Healthcare Benefits” to its employees, the HRC gives it 6 points. It also gives it 5 points if it has an “officially designated liaison to the LGBTQ+ community who reports to the city executive and whose designation as LGBTQ+ liaison and contact information is posted on the city website.”

Through the HRC MEI, cities are rated from 0 to 100, with 100 being the maximum and best score allotted. If your city all of a sudden promotes transgender youth, paints a rainbow flag on Main Street, or adorns its light polls with transgender flags, it’s likely trying to appease the progressive cult.

This is why there is a growing movement within conservative circles to highlight the importance of taking back local offices. It’s not enough to have an anti-woke U.S. Senator or state Representative. These organizations are coming into the most intimate locations and taking over control.