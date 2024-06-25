ROOKE: Election ‘Conspiracy Theory’ Dems Said Wasn’t Happening Is … In 49 States

Democrats insist that illegal immigrants are not eligible to vote and, therefore, will not. However, that’s not the whole story, and now Republicans are rushing to end the secret way the Biden Administration is allowing millions of illegal immigrants access to voter registration.

The New York Post recently reported that illegal immigrants in 49 states are being provided voter registration forms through welfare offices and other agencies without having to prove valid U.S. citizenship.

Welfare offices in 49 states are handing out voter registration applications to illegal aliens. No proof of citizenship required. https://t.co/JshPCpYHRC — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) June 23, 2024

These states are working under the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) of 1993, which required state Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices to register voters when applicants apply for a driver’s license. Although it is illegal to falsely claim U.S. citizenship, a person is not required to provide proof of citizenship to register. This is also in practice at welfare offices.

The only state that doesn’t allow this practice is the border state of Arizona.

Republicans in the House Administration Committee are attempting to stop the flood of illegal immigrants receiving voter registration through the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act. They recently approved the SAVE Act, which would require anyone registering to vote through the DMV, welfare agencies, or other avenues to provide valid proof of U.S. citizenship before receiving their voter registration. (ROOKE: The First Presidential Debate Is Obviously Rigged, And Poll Shows Americans Know It)

“It is undeniable that the current structure makes it possible for illegal immigrants and non-citizens to vote — and the American people have no way of knowing how widespread the problem may be,” Heritage Action executive vice president Ryan Walker told the NYP.

Like clockwork, the left is calling the SAVE Act “shameful” and something that will “undermine trust in the electoral process.” Campaign Legal Center, a liberal-leaning organization, argued that the SAVE Act will force U.S. citizens to “jump through additional hoops” to register to vote and could “result in eligible U.S. citizens being incorrectly prevented from voting.”

Democrats are facilitating an open border system that is not only resulting in the horrific rapes and murders of U.S. citizens but is now fully aware that there are loopholes in our voter registration system allowing illegal immigrants to gain access to our voting process. It shouldn’t have to be a fight down party lines to ensure the integrity of U.S. elections. It’s no longer a matter of whether illegal immigrants are going to vote in November but how many.