90s Rock Frontman Shifty Shellshock Dead at 49

Shifty Shellshock, frontman of the rap rock band Crazy Town, died in his home Monday at the age of 49.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed the death of the star, whose real name was Seth Binzer. Shellshock had been candid about his struggles throughout his career, addressing them head-on by appearing on reality television shows “Celebrity Rehab,” and “Sober House,” and dedicating himself to sobriety. Crazy Town soared to the top of the charts with their massive hit single, “Butterfly,” released in 1999.

There is no indication of what contributing factors may have led to the famous singer’s death, and no further information about his passing has been publicly shared at this time.

Shellshock formed the band named Crazy Town in 1995, alongside fellow rapper, Bret “Epic” Mazur. He went on to rebrand by naming the band Crazy Town X in 2017, according to The New York Post.

Crazy Town also consisted of members DJ Rick One, Mark White, Adam Bravin, Charles Lopez, and more, according to The New York Post. The band’s greatest success was seen when “Butterfly,” the third single from the band’s album “The Gift of Game,” peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100, and managed to hold the top spot nonconsecutively for two weeks, according to The New York Post.

The band wasn’t able to maintain their status, and saw a significant decrease in interest with the release of their second and third albums.

In 2012, Shellshock was reportedly arrested for battery and cocaine possession, according to The New York Post.

Fans reacted to news of Shellshock’s death in the comments section on his pinned Instagram post dated April 28.

“Rest in power, Shifty. Addiction is fucked up. I was really hoping sobriety was going to turn things around for you,” one person wrote.

“Speechless… Rest in Peace, my Childhood Hero. Gonna miss you 💔,” wrote another fan.

Shellshock is survived by his three children, Halo, Gage and Phoenix. (RELATED: Boxing Legend Roy Jones Jr. Announces His Son Tragically Died By Suicide)

More information, including the famous singer’s cause of death, will be determined by the results of an upcoming autopsy.