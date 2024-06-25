‘Supernatural’ Star Jared Padalecki Reveals Battle With Suicidal Thoughts Amid Series Success

Jared Padalecki spoke about his struggles with mental health during a Tuesday interview on the podcast “I’ve Never Said This Before With Tommy DiDario.”

Alongside his wife, Genevieve, Padalecki shared his experiences with suicidal ideation that led him to seek help at a clinic in 2015. During a particularly low point in his life, Padalecki revealed he checked himself into a facility after realizing the severity of his mental state.

“I was letting my thoughts kind of take over and go into a place of like dramatic suicidal ideation, and called my wife and she said, ‘Get home.’ And so at home, went to a clinic for a couple of weeks and looked into it and haven’t been suicidal since, not not for a moment that hadn’t been said,” he explained in the podcast.

“There are still highs and lows that we talked about earlier, like you’re not you’re a human, I’m a human, She’s a human.”

Padalecki also addressed the recent cancellation of his CW show “Walker,” expressing a mix of sadness and broader concern for his colleagues and the show’s family.

“There’s a lot of … I have a lot of sadness about Walker the family, and again my tears aren’t for myself. But I know I’ll be fine because I’m talking to you about it,” he continued. “I talked to Jen about it, I talked to my friends about it. And so just to please please be open, please share. Please find somebody, whether it’s a friend or professional.”

Aside from his mental health, Padalecki discussed the potential for a “Supernatural” reboot. He clarified that he isn’t looking for another extended run but would love to revisit the character.

“I will say to this, I don’t want to do another fifteen years of Supernatural. I don’t want to do

another five years of Supernatural. I am dying to do a reboot of Supernatural, akin to, like, the Gilmore Girls reboot,” he said. “You know, it’s like, here are four one-and-a-half-hour episodes. We’ll shoot it in three months.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org.