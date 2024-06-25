‘Suspicious’ Explosion At Homeless Camp Costs Los Angeles Firefighter His Ear

Authorities announced Tuesday that a “suspicious” explosion at Los Angeles homeless camp cost a firefighter his ear.

A fire involving both brush and manmade materials erupted in the Sepulveda Basin last Monday, resulting in the injury of a Los Angeles City firefighter, according to the news release. Initially assessed as a half-acre grass fire, the flames, which reached heights of 3 to 4 feet, were also discovered to be burning in an encampment area within the Sepulveda Basin. Firefighters responded immediately and aggressively to control the fire, despite the added challenges posed by triple-digit temperatures.

“During engagement, the blast from an explosion of unknown origin sent a firefighter from one of the first responding companies to the ground with head trauma,” the release stated. The firefighter reportedly lost his ear in the incident, according to ABC 7.

Ten other firefighters on the scene were transported via rescue ambulance for assessment. All injured firefighters have been released from the hospital and are now recovering at home, Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said in the release. Over 200 firefighters responded to the incident. In the wake of the explosion, LAFD water-dropping helicopters were deployed to extinguish the fire. The fire was successfully contained by Monday afternoon. (RELATED: Videos Show Aftermath Of Deadly South Korean Factory Explosion That Killed At Least 22)

As of Tuesday morning, an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire and the source of the explosion. Thirteen LAFD companies, along with the LAPD, remain on the scene, according to the release. No civilian injuries have been reported, and authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent any further incidents.