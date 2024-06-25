The Village People Sue Disney Over A Deal Gone Wrong

The wife of the Village People star, Victor Willis, filed a lawsuit against Disney claiming they were subjected to a hostile work environment and blackballed.

Karen claimed Disney blackballed the Village People from booking gigs at their theme parks, according to court documents reviewed by TMZ. She filed a lawsuit in 2023 citing that the working relationship between the famous singing group and Disney broke down after a decade of successful, annual performances. However, she alleged in recent years, things took a dramatic turn Karen said she and the Village People were treated badly by Disney, and she claimed she was physically blocked from helping out with front-of-house duties, according to TMZ. The court documents also alleged that Disney intentionally gave the band the runaround when regarding payments that were due. Karen is seeking $20 million in damages.

Karen said the tension began when the Village People were hired for some performances in 2018 at Disney World in Florida. The band was experiencing some internal issues between old members at the time. Victor and his bandmate Jacques Morali were given the green light to perform at Disney after winning the rights to their music from the other members of the Village People.

After the pair executed a few successful performances, things allegedly went sour, according to TMZ.

Karen said they were all treated terribly by Disney and ushered away from executing duties for the band that aided in their success.

She alleged she and Victor were physically attacked by unruly fans in the park, which she believes were planted by the angered former members of the band. Karen said she and Victor had a contract in place that required security to be in place, but Disney failed to deliver, and put them at risk, according to TMZ

Karen noted claimed Disney intentionally gave them the runaround when it came to paying the group, by making out the checks to the wrong names and groups, according to TMZ.

She claimed her efforts to rectify the financial errors with Disney were met with the cold shoulder.

The lawsuit alleges Disney failed to hire them back for additional gigs despite their longstanding history, which she feels was an intentional move, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Tony Bennett’s Children Sue One Another In A Battle Over His Estate)

Disney filed a motion to dismiss the suit, by arguing they had a right not to hire the Village People, but the motion was rejected by the court. This story continues to unfold.