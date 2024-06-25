‘Losing Their Minds Because They Are Losing Their Voters’: Scott Rips Dems After Rep Goes On Tirade During Event

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott ripped Democrats on Monday, calling out Democratic New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s tirade during a campaign event over the weekend.

Scott appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss his reaction to Bowman and other left-wing lawmakers’ comments during a campaign event on Saturday. Following a clip showing Bowman using profane language as he called for a Gaza ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict, Fox guest host Kayleigh McEnany questioned the lawmaker on his thoughts. (RELATED: ‘Show Them Who The F*ck We Are!’: Squad Dem Goes On Tirade Calling For Gaza Ceasefire At Campaign Rally)

“Well, I’ll just say this Kayleigh, they are losing their minds because they are losing their voters. Without any question his behavior is unbecoming for any member of Congress, that goes without question. ‘Here is the bigger point, this is Joe Biden’s Democrat Party. What we’re seeing operating here today is absolute insanity. It has a stitch that comes from their anti-Semitic views,” Scott said.

“They are reinforcing every single day how much they want to hold on to power at the expense of people. How they would rather divide the Republicans or divide the American people because they believe – I honestly believe, Kayleigh, they believe that a divide America allows them to gain more power and with more power, their agenda becomes the American agenda.”

“The good news is, Joe Biden’s Democrat Party is on the verge of failure. Four more years of President Donald Trump and we will have law and order in our streets. We will have respect for elected officials because we will purge those out of Congress who act and behave like Congressman Bowman. It is despicable to hear the language that he is spewing to our Jewish citizens. It is despicable to watch him turn his back on our strongest ally in the Middle East, Israel. What is worse is that The Squad, AOC, comes to the rescue, only reinforces the point that the entire squad is anti-Semitic and they’re unAmerican with their behavior,” Scott said.