Hershey’s, Friendly’s Among Brands Named In Massive Ice Cream Recall Due To Possible Listeria Outbreak

Totally Cool, Inc. is recalling several brands of ice cream products after a possible listeria outbreak, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Monday.

The Maryland-based company is recalling ice cream from brands such as Hershey’s and Friendly’s as they may have been contained with the potentially fatal bacteria, listeria, the FDA announced. The products recalled have been distributed nationwide among direct delivery and retail locations, the release noted.

“Totally Cool, Inc. has ceased the production and distribution of the affected products due to FDA sampling which discovered the presence of Listeria monocytogenes,” the release stated. “The company continues its investigation and is taking preventive actions.”

Ice cream pints, cakes, cones and sandwiches have been recalled from brands including Cumberland Farms, ChipWich, Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery, Jeni’s, Yelloh!, The Frozen Farmer, AMAFruits, Taharka, Dolcezza Gelato, LaSalle and Marco, according to the FDA. Additionally, some sorbets from the brands have been recalled.

The FDA also provided best-by dates and plant codes for the recalled products.

So far, no illnesses have been reported, the FDA said. (RELATED: CDC Warns Of Listeria Outbreak Linked To Soft Serve Ice Cream).

Totally Cool, Inc., Recalls All Ice Cream Products Because of Possible Health Risk https://t.co/3SRL5Nra0D pic.twitter.com/AoDBfF1NHt — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) June 25, 2024

Those with the recalled product are advised to return it to the store it was purchased from for a full refund.

Listeria can be “serious and sometimes fatal” among elderly people, young children and those with weakened immune systems, the FDA said. Healthy individuals can potentially suffer short-term symptoms, including “high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea,” the FDA added.

Listeria can also be known to cause stillbirths and miscarriages among pregnant women, the FDA said.