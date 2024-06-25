Devastating Video Of Celine Dion Suffering Seizure Surfaces In New Documentary

A video clip from Celine Dion’s documentary “I Am: Celine Dion,” which was released Thursday, shows the famous singer screaming out in pain as she suffered a seizure.

Dion came forward in December 2023 to reveal her Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis, but the depths of her painful struggle were kept behind closed doors — until now. The video showed the singer in the midst of a vulnerable moment, as she endured a seizure. The footage is agonizing to watch. The star writhes in pain and moans helplessly while others attempt to comfort her and see her through the medical crisis.

Dion was in the middle of chronicling a consultation for her medical condition, when her body abruptly gave up on her. She began to experience what appears to be excruciating pain. The cameras continued to roll as doctors and medical professionals stabilized the star on a table by strapping in her limbs.

The sound of her painful cries were far from the melodic, harmonious voice fans are accustomed to hearing.

The devastating footage showed the medical personnel attempting to do anything and everything to help Dion, as she continued to cry out. Her facial muscles were tense, and her body exhibited signs of the pain she was suffering.

The medical crew eventually administered a nasal spray to help alleviate the crippling effects of the muscle spasms.

It took nearly 10 full minutes of painful whimpering and medical assistance before the crisis subsided and Dion was able to sit up on her own.

The famous singer opened up about the vulnerability of her situation in the video shared by TMZ.

“Every time something like this happens it makes you feel so embarrassed and so, like, I don’t how to express it, it’s just … you know, like to not have control of yourself,” she said. (RELATED: ‘Could Have Been Fatal’: Celine Dion Admits To Using Dangerously High Doses Of Powerful Drug)

The emotional documentary was released Thursday on Amazon Prime. It is the first glimpse into the star’s health crisis.