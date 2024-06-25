US

Arizona Election Worker Charged For Alleged Security Breach In Tabulation Center

Authorities arrested a temporary election worker in Arizona for alleged security breach in a tabulation center Thursday, Fox News reported.

Walter Ringfield, 37, was arrested for allegedly stealing a security fob and keys from a ballot tabulation center, according to Fox News. Security footage showed Ringfield allegedly taking a red lanyard with a crucial security fob and keys from a desk inside the facility. Despite initially denying the theft when confronted by his employer, a subsequent search of Ringfield’s vehicle uncovered the lanyard.

However, the fob itself was not immediately found until a later search at Ringfield’s residence. Upon his arrest outside his home, detectives noted visible evidence in his car that matched the stolen items, Fox News reported. Ringfield later admitted to taking the fob and claimed he had returned it after realizing the potential consequences of his actions. He allegedly purportedly took the fob in an attempt to “clean up” and secure permanent employment at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Russ Skinner, lauded the quick response of election staff and law enforcement in handling the situation. (RELATED: MSNBC Host Calls Maricopa County’s Vote-Counting ‘Some Of The Best In The Country’)

“If it wasn’t for the staff members at the Maricopa County Elections Center, we wouldn’t have been able to get on this in time to potentially find the missing evidence and get a suspect in custody,” Skinner said, Fox News stated.

High speed tabulation machines for counting early ballots stand secured in the tabulation room at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) ahead of the 2024 Arizona Primary and General elections in Phoenix, Arizona on June 3, 2024. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The theft prompted a comprehensive security overhaul at the tabulation center, requiring the reprogramming of all security fobs and associated tablets, Fox News reported.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes confirmed the resilience of the state’s election systems.

“Our systems are not only designed to detect anomalies but are also supported by dedicated professionals committed to upholding the democratic process,” Fontes said in a statement, according to Fox News. “While this event is unwelcome, it speaks to the effectiveness of the security protocols built into Arizona’s election systems.”