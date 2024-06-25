WWE Hall Of Famer Sika Anoai Dead At 79

Legendary WWE wrestler Sika Anoa’i died June 25 at the age of 79.

His nephew, Jahrus Anoa’i, confirmed his death in a heartfelt post shared on social media Tuesday. “It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Former Hall of Famer, Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa’i,” he wrote to Instagram. “He passed away peacefully on June 25th.” Jahrus went on to pay tribute to the beloved wrestler. “Sika was a celebrated figure whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark,” he wrote. “His memory will live on through his achievements and the many lives he touched.” A touching slideshow of images showcasing Anoa’i’s life played alongside the lengthy caption.

Anoa’i was the father of current WWE star, Roman Reigns, and was a beloved member of the WWE community.

“He was many things: a hard working father, a caring brother, a supportive uncle, and a proud grandfather,” his nephew wrote “He was a cherished friend to many, a loving family member whose warmth and kindness knew no bounds, and an inspiration to countless individuals. His legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations, reminding us of the impact one person’s life can have on so many.”

He signed off by writing, “Rest in love Uncle Sika🤍🕊️ #wildsamoans #halloffamer #sikaanoai”

The Hall of Famer’s nephew did not indicate what led to his death.

Anoa’i was last featured on the WWE in 2020, when he stood next to his son following a match at Hell in a Cell against his cousin, Jey Uso, according to TMZ.

The talented wrestler was honored for his contributions and talents when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. He was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2012, according to TMZ.

Information about Sika Anoa’i’s funeral arrangements has not yet been made public. (RELATED: ‘Hawaii 5-0’ Star Taylor Wily Dead At 56)

This story continues to unfold.