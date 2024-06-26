Atlanta Hawks Select France’s Zaccharie Risacher With The No. 1 Pick Of The 2024 NBA Draft

We have a French takeover on our hands!

With the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks selected forward Zaccharie Risacher out of France.

Risacher is the second straight international prospect and the fourth overall to be picked with the top selection in the draft. He comes after San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama, a fellow Frenchman. Wemby was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 edition of the draft.

The 19-year-old Risacher competed in the LNB Elite league in France for JL Bourg in the 2023-24 season, averaging a stat line of 11.1 points per game and 4.0 rebounds per game. He played in each of the French league and EuroCup. Risacher also happens to be the son of Stephane Risacher, a longtime French professional basketball player who helped the nation win a silver medal at the 2000 Olympic Games.

Riscascher and Wembanyama aren’t the only French representations either, the Washington Wizards also took a Frenchman with the No. 2 overall pick — Alexandre Sarr.

And while writing this blog, we also had the Charlotte Hornets take a player from France with the No. 6 pick: Tidjane Salaun — wow!

Everybody’s looking for the next Victor Wembanyama, that’s clearly what’s going on here.