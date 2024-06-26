Bam Adebayo To Sign 3-Year, $166 Million Contract Extension With Miami Heat: REPORT

Bam is locked in!

One of the best defensive players in the NBA and about to become a two-time Olympian for Team USA, center Bam Adebayo is planning on signing a mammoth three-year, $166 million contract extension with the Miami Heat, according to The Athletic’s and Stadium’s Shams Charania.

He intends on inking the deal when the NBA lifts their offseason moratorium on these kinds of transactions in July. The earliest that Adebayo can sign the extension is the 6th, per NBA rules. (RELATED: Atlanta Hawks Select France’s Zaccharie Risacher With The No. 1 Pick Of The 2024 NBA Draft)

On his current contract with Miami, the captain and starting center of the Heat has two years and $72 million left. He’s three years into it, with the total being five years and $163 million. The South Florida franchise is the only team that Adebayo has played for in the NBA since he was drafted by them in 2017.

In each of the past five campaigns, Adebayo has made the NBA All-Defensive team. At the end of the 2023-24 campaign, he was selected to the first team for the first time ever in his career. Adebayo won the gold medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021 with the United States.

Adebayo averaged a stat line of 19.3 points-per-game, 10.4 rebounds-per-game and 3.9 assists-per-game in his most recent season with the Heat.

The Miami Heat and Bam Adebayo – a three-time All-Star and three-time All-Defensive player – intend to reach a three-year, $166 million maximum contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Heat expect to lock in their cornerstone center through the 2028-29 season. pic.twitter.com/r8K8P6nyRE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 26, 2024

Congratulations to Bam Adebayo for getting the bag! And an even bigger congratulations for sealing the deal on a longer time in South Beach!