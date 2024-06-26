Bam Margera Receives Six-Month Probation After Pleading Guilty

Bam Margera received six-month probation after his guilty plea Wednesday, ABC News reported.

The former “Jackass” star has been sentenced to six months of probation after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct, according to ABC News. This plea concludes a legal battle stemming from an altercation at his Pennsylvania home, where he was accused of assaulting his brother, Jess Margera, and threatening other family members during a visit last year.

The incident, which occurred at Bam’s residence known as Castle Bam, was described by his brother as “frightening and unpredictable.” Jess, who testified in court, suffered a ruptured eardrum during the altercation, which also involved Bam kicking in his girlfriend’s bedroom door, prompting her to call the police, the outlet reported.

During a court hearing, Bam acknowledged his ongoing struggle with substance abuse, informing the judge of his commitment to drug and alcohol treatment, the outlet reported. His defense lawyer, William J. Brennan, pointed out Margera’s progress since the incident, noting that he is now clean, sober, and leading a productive life a year after the arrest. (RELATED: Police Arrest Bam Margera After Incident At Hotel)

“You can really say he won his case before today just by turning his life around,” Brennan said, according to ABC News.