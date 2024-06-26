‘Bodyguard’ Actor Dead At 90

Beloved actor Bill Cobbs, known for his roles in “Air Bud” and “Bodyguard” died in his home in the Inland Empire, California, at the age of 90.

The famous actor’s death was confirmed by his publicist, Chuck I. Jones. Cobbs’ career spanned over five decades, beginning in the 1970’s. His incredible contributions to entertainment included nearly 200 movie and television credits as part of his impressive catalog, according to TMZ. Some of his best work included the role of Devaney, one of Whitney Houston’s employees in “The Bodyguard,” his role as Reginald in “Night at the Museum,” and as Arthur Chaney in “Air Bud.” Cobb’s brother, Thomas, said the actor had recently battled pneumonia, which is suspected to be the cause of his death, according to TMZ.

Cobb’s feature film debut came in 1974 when he took on a part in “The Taking of Pelham One Two Three” and from there his career soared. His contributions to film and television were plentiful, including appearances in “The Hitter,” “The Brother from Another Planet,” “Oz the Great and Powerful” and “I’ll Fly Away.” He also guest starred on “Walker, Texas Ranger” and “The Sopranos.”

Cobbs won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Performance in a Daytime Program for his work on the children’s program, “Dino Dana.” His roles are too plentiful to list, as were his accolades.

The talented star marked his milestone birthday June 16th by celebrating his 90th surrounded by loved ones.

“As a family we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father,” Thomas said. “We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time.” (RELATED: ‘Land Of The Lost’ Actor Spencer Milligan Dead At Age 86)

Social media ignited with the sad news of Cobb’s passing. There has been an outpouring of love online as fans and loved ones pay tribute to a veteran actor who will forever be remembered.