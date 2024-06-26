CNN Conducts Zero Fact-Checks Of Biden Leading Up To Debate Night Despite Hammering Trump

CNN has not conducted a single fact-check of President Biden since announcing they were hosting the first presidential debate on May 15, a review of the outlet’s fact-checking page shows.

The last Biden fact-check on CNN’s fact-check page was on May 14, when Biden falsely claimed that inflation was at 9% when he took office. Since then, CNN has fact-checked former President Donald Trump 11 times.

Biden has previously been caught lying repeatedly about episodes in his life such as his uncle being eaten by cannibals, driving an 18-wheeler one summer and being arrested as a teenager for participating in the civil rights movement. (RELATED: Biden Claims He Started Supporting Same-Sex Marriage In High School. History Says Otherwise)

Since CNN’s last fact-check of Biden, he has made multiple false claims the outlet’s fact-check team seemingly ignored. In May, Biden said in a speech he was vice president during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My dad was an automobile manager. Detroit put food on our table every night. Oh, not a joke. Not a joke. And when I was vice president, things were kinda bad during the pandemic. And what happened was, Barack said to me, ‘Go to Detroit! And help fix it.’ Well, [the] poor mayor, he spent more time with me than he ever thought he was gonna have to,” Biden said.

At a recent NAACP event in Michigan, Biden falsely claimed he joined the NAACP as a teenager.

“As a matter of fact, the first organization I ever joined was the N.A.A.C.P. Didn’t get to vote until you were 21 in those days, but I got involved in civil rights when I was 15,” Biden said.

Biden joined the NAACP during his first political race for New Castle County Council in 1970, when he was in his late 20s, the Washington Post reported in 2019.

“CNN has a long history of propagating lies about President Trump and running cover for Joe Biden. They hardly ever issue fact checks of Biden, despite nearly every other word out of his mouth being a lie,” Trump Campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Caller. “If CNN wants to prove they are capable of being ‘the most trusted name in news,’ again, then they must ask Joe Biden why he lied about the Hunter Biden laptop on the debate stage four years ago, and they must equally fact check both candidates. The American people deserve it.”

The Caller asked CNN to explain the wide disparity in the number of fact-checks between President Biden and former President Trump and did not receive a response.

Nicole Silverio contributed to this report.